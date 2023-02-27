Mike Tindall shares big news after family fun day out with with Zara and kids Mike and Zara are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas

Mike Tindall shared a big announcement on Monday after spending a fun-filled day with his wife, Zara, and their three children.

The former rugby star, 44, will be hitting the road this autumn with his The Good The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-hosts, James Haskell and Alex Payne.

WATCH: Mike and Zara confirm exciting plans for March as they share look inside home

Loading the player...

In an Instagram post, Mike shared: "We're heading back on tour with our 'World Cup After Party', we’ll be sharing our World Cup stories & recapping the action from France 2023."

The news comes after Mike was joined by his family as he took part in a charity football match in Gloucester on Sunday, and he even shared a precious father-son moment with his little boy, Lucas.

NEWS: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share rare PDA as they attend Carabao Cup final

The father-of-three was spotted picking up one-year-old Lucas and throwing him into the air.

Wife Zara, who watched the action from the stands, looked effortlessly chic in a Mackage puffer coat with a beige pom pom hat and Zadig & Voltaire sneakers.

Lucas turns two in March. Credit: James Whatling

Earlier in the match, Lucas was spotted trying to eagerly clamber over the fence to join the players on the pitch.

He was also joined by his big sisters, Mia, nine, and four-year-old Lena.

The Tindalls, who have been married 12 years this July, will celebrate Lucas' second birthday on 21 March.

Sisters Lena and Mia cheer on their dad from the stands. Credit: James Whatling

The charity match saw Mike's rugby mates take on footballer Tom Webb's Gloucester Legends Football team at the Tiger Turf stadium.

While Mike was on hand to captain the rugby squad, Harry Redknapp managed the football team.

The Battle of The Balls event raised money for Rugby for Heroes and Sports Traider.

Last week, Mike and Zara shared a look inside their incredible Cotswolds home as they confirmed their exciting plans for March in a video interview with William Hill.

LISTEN: King Charles' adventures from the cockpit while piloting planes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.