Zara and Mike Tindall discuss baby number four in new chat Princess Anne's daughter already has three children

Zara and Mike Tindall sat down together for Magic Millions and Mike Tindall's Mike Drop podcast, and talk turned to expanding their family of five.

Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike has ruled out the likelihood of Zara having baby number four, choosing not to add to their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

WATCH: Mike Tindall makes impromptu comment about another baby

Loading the player...

"You know there's going to be no more children coming down the line," Mike said during the candid chat which saw the royal discuss her equestrian career and charitable causes, as well as family life.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y podcast, Mike again mentioned that he was done with children, especially after welcoming a son.

Zara is a proud mum to three kids

He told his listeners: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I've got a boy. I’m out. I'm out of here."

Lucas was born in 2021 at their private home, while Lena came into the world in 2018 and their firstborn, Mia, made an arrival in 2014.

In the 'Mike Drop' chat, the couple also discussed Australia as being a "second home" for the family, and they have not ruled out the possibility of relocating down under in previous interviews.

Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly in 2019, Zara revealed that relocating to Australia could be on the cards one day.

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said.

Mike Tindall has ruled out more children

But, it looks as though the family will be remaining in the UK for the foreseeable as Zara has now set her sights on an Olympic gold medal, after previously winning silver.

The family currently reside on Princess Anne's estate Gatcombe Park in their own family home, with access to a royal party barn.

Royal homes are fascinating, find out more about Prince Harry's life in the US with wife Meghan Markle from one of their neighbours - listen to our podcast.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.