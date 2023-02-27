Zara Tindall is a glamorous royal mum in £950 jacket for outing with baby Lucas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall was every inch a glamorous royal mother as she joined her husband Mike Tindall and their children Mia, Lena and Lucas at the Battle of the Balls charity football match at the Tigers Turf Stadium on Sunday.

The trendy mother-of-three wrapped up warm for the February sunshine, donning a £950 puffer coat from It-girl brand Mackage. She layered with a beige pom-pom hat from Mint Velvet, slipping on her ultra-chic 'Los Feliz' Sunglasses from Illesteva. Zara knows how to nail an off-duty ensemble, but her sartorial elegance reigns supreme when she dresses up for race days. Take a look at her best looks in the clip below…

Zara looked relaxed in Zadig & Voltaire white trainers, holding hands with her one-year-old son Lucas as he enjoyed a juice at half-time.

She opted for a natural makeup look, letting her blonde bob peek through beneath her woollen hat.

Zara looked effortlessly chic in her winterwear

If you're looking for a new coat to elevate your winterwear arsenal, you can't get much better than Mackage. Born out of Canada's icy winter climes, Mackage's insulated fabrics and weather-resistant design turn practical outerwear into runway-ready attire.

Love the look but not the royal price tag? You'll feel extra cosy in this hooded duvet coat from Marks & Spencer. At just £164, we call that a royal bargain in comparison.

Other photos from the Tindall's day of family fun show the royal couple laughing in each other's arms while Mia, nine, and Lena, four, cheered on dad Mike from the sidelines as she took part in the charity football match.

Mia and Lena cheered on their dad from the sidelines

Princess Anne's daughter and the rugby professional met by chance in a pub in Sydney in 2003 after Mike was dropped from the World Cup semi-final. They were introduced through a mutual friend, had a "boozy" first date and went on to get married in Scotland in 2011.

Mike, 44, chatted exclusively with HELLO! at Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane this month, and revealed how his children are following in his and their mother's sporty footsteps.

Mike Tindall shared a kiss with his one-year-old son Lucas

He said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

