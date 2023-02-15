Zara Tindall's edgy patchwork coat was totally unexpected Princess Anne's daughter has curated quite the archive of race day outfits

The early 2000s are possibly the most divisive era in fashion history. Low-slung jeans, rhinestones, butterfly tops, you name it, the noughties owned it. Even royals dipped their toe into the ever-expanding Y2K pool of controversial trends and leading the way for her family was Zara Tindall.

Back in 2002, while watching her then-boyfriend Richard Johnson win the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Zara spent a day at the races sporting an unconventional look, more of which you can watch below. Princess Anne's daughter captured the crowd's attention in a patchwork coat, crafted from square panels of chocolate, beige and sand tone hues with leather cuffs.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's Racing Fashion

A pair of mocha-coloured straight-leg trousers allowed her striking outerwear piece to take centre stage, although a rather out-there headpiece did give the patchwork piece a run for its money.

Zara Tindall sported an unorthodox patchwork coat to the races in 2002

Zara's blonde locks were firmly held into by a brown-brimmed hat boasting a wispy plume of caramel feathers that punctuated the crisp March air. No doubt Zara effortlessly stood out from the crowd with her atypical attire, which presented quite the throwback fashion moment for us.

The equestrian completed her look with a patent baguette bag

Of course, it would not be a truly Y2K outfit without a baguette bag. The equestrian clasped a black patent handbag complete with metallic gold hardware, geometric leather forms and buckle detailing for her race day essentials. She opted for a natural makeup look, allowing her youthful, fresh-faced complexion to speak for itself.

Princess Anne's daughter wore a dramatic feathered hat that commanded attention

As we have aimed to establish, Zara has a slew of Depop-friendly looks under her belt from across the years. In another unearthed photo from 2003, Zara was spotted in perhaps her most unexpected concoction to date, which would slot in perfectly with the noughties-inspired zeitgeist of today.

While attending the first day of Ascot, the then 22-year-old trotted onto the scene in a floral dress by Gharani Strok which featured a striking thigh-slit, an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder silhouette, ruched detailing, a tangerine foliage design set against an ebony backdrop and a body-sculpting fit.

