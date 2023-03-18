Princess Anne delights in recycled tartan look during the rugby The Princess Royal wrapped up warm for the Six Nations match

On Saturday, the Princess Royal attended the Six Nations Rugby match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium. The royal sensibly layered up for the chilly outing, braving the British drizzle to support the team for which she is a patron of.

The 72-year-old looked composed in a navy overcoat featuring tartan panels, which was paired with a bolder-toned tartan scarf boasting shades of sunshine yellow, white, and azure. The accessory proved perfect to brighten up the overcast day, helping the royal stand out from the excited crowd in the stadium. Princess Anne previously wore the scarf to the rugby in Scotland, as you can see in the video below...

Not only that, but the scarf sweetly paid tribute to Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir OBE, who passed away in November of last year.

Before his death, Doddie designed his very own tartan in 2018 in collaboration with clothes firm ScotlandShop. The rugby player's aim for the design, which was crafted from colours representing teams he previously played for, was to raise money for the Name'5 Doddie Foundation to aid research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Princess Anne previously sported the cashmere piece to attend a Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales in Edinburgh back in February.

The Princess completed her attire for her Scottish appearance by sporting a matching suit set consisting of a black wool, double-breast blazer-like coat and a coordinating pair of sleek black trousers. She layered a forest green cashmere turtleneck under the outerwear piece and stepped onto the rugby field in a practical pair of low leather boots.

Princess Anne has been filling her royal itinerary with sporty outings as of late. Earlier this week, she was joined by her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips to attend the Cheltenham Festival, elegantly assembling a navy skirt suit with a fine red check print for the final day of the races, which featured a double-breasted silhouette and striking red button-down detailing. The knee-length skirt led the eye to her contemporary footwear, a welcome alternative to her go-to kitten heel slip-ons.

