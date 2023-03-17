Princess Anne sports knee-high boots with poignant accessory The Princess Royal experimented with her jewellery placement for the Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival is drawing to a close, talking with it a host of suave looks served up by stylish racegoers. One filly fan in particular caught our eye, who just so happened to be Princess Anne. The 72-year-old braved the mud in a pair of knee-high boots – a sign of true dedication to the 'fit.

Princess Anne elegantly assembled a navy skirt suit with a fine red check print for the final day of the races, which featured a double-breasted silhouette and striking red button-down detailing. The knee-length skirt led the eye to her contemporary footwear, a welcome alternative to her go-to kitten heel slip-ons. Discover more lovely looks from the races in the clip below...

WATCH: Best dressed royals and celebrities at Cheltenham Festival

A round-brim hat perched atop her dark hair, and showcased a sweet gold horse brooch that was fastened to the satin ribbon that lined the exterior of the headpiece. The pin's placement was an unorthodox choice from the royal, who often sports the twinkling piece on her jacket lapel.

Princess Anne looked so elegant in knee-high boots

The Princess Royal opted for a natural makeup look to complement her modest attire, which was topped off by a simple leather handbag for her race day must-haves.

Princess Anne previously wore her checkered blazer back in November, when she visited the 1982 Memorial Wood in the Falkland Islands alongside Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Switching it up, Princess Anne teamed the blazer with a coordinating pair of straight—leg trousers, boasting the same quirky contrast design.

The royal sported a golden horse brooch

The royal has been spotted on multiple occasions enjoying the thrilling action at the races alongside her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. And there's more fun to come for Princess Anne this weekend ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. The Princess will attend Scotland's match against Italy in the Six Nations tournament at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Anne has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986 and has attended every match at this year's Six Nations.

