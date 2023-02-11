Princess Anne wraps up in tartan for highly-anticipated outing The Princess Royal looked terrific in tartan at the rugby

Royals and rugby are an unlikely mix, but it provides the perfect opportunity for some chic winter outfits to be displayed. On Saturday afternoon, Princess Anne attended a Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales in Edinburgh. For the chilly outing, the Princess Royal wrapped up warm while debuting a trendy tartan touch to her rugby attire.

The 72-year-old wore a matching suit set consisting of a black wool, double-breast blazer-like coat and a coordinating pair of sleek black trousers. She layered a forest green cashmere turtleneck under the outerwear piece and stepped onto the rugby field in a practical pair of low leather boots.

Accessorising in the utmost style, the royal coiled a rather striking azure and yellow scarf around her neck. The scarf paid tribute to Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir OBE, who passed away in November of last year.

Princess Anne wrapped up in colourful tartan for her outing

Before his death, Doddie designed his very own tartan in 2018 in collaboration with clothes firm ScotlandShop. The rugby player's aim for the design, which was crafted from colours representing teams he previously played for, was to raise money for the Name'5 Doddie Foundation to aid research into Motor Neurone Disease.

The royal paid tribute to rugby star Doddie Weir

To complete her sentimental attire, Princess Anne wore her hair tied back in a voluminous updo and wore a trendy pair of black sunglasses to shield her face from the Scottish winter sun rays.

This marks the royal's second week in a row attending the rugby

A pair of simple gold studs complemented the large gold brooch that was pinned to her lapels, which she previously wore to attend the England versus Scotland International Rugby Match at Twickenham Stadium alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and her son-in-law Mike Tindall.

Zara Tindall's mother wore a matching black wool set and a green turtleneck knit

For last week's rugby-filled outing, the royal surprised in pom poms. She looked cool yet casual, wrapping up in a navy jacket with sky-blue lining and a high-neck knit. Featuring an array of dark layered pieces, the outfit made for a snug antidote to a grey February afternoon.

Completely her modest attire, Princess Anne accessorised with a black beanie showcasing a large black fluffy pom pom which surprised yet delighted onlookers.

