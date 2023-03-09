Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's camo jacket to Princess Charlene's power suit From Princess Kate to Princess Charlene, see which royal ladies wowed with their fashion choices

What a week it's been for the royal family. From fashion shows to farm visits, they covered a lot of ground with their royal outings. The Princess of Wales braved the British drizzle twice, championing a mix of sartorial themes spanning military to McQueen. The Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne followed suit, braving the chill in practical raincoat concoctions.

Princess Charlene of Monaco showed off some seriously suave tailoring in a power suit, while Princess Olympia of Greece made her presence at Paris Fashion Week very much known in a series of luxury looks. Take a quick look at Princess Kate's fan favourite look from this week below...

From esteemed designer labels to everyday outerwear pieces, discover what the royal ladies wore over the past week…

The Princess of Wales

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

For the touching occasion, Princess Kate looked ever-so elegant in a white embroidered headscarf by Elan Official coiled over Alexander McQueen's 'Ribbed Bodice Sleeveless Dress,' which came complete with pleated detailing. She also sported a bespoke Catherine Walker coat featuring a longline cut, a slim fit and long sleeves - a tasteful choice for the outing. A pair of tights added an extra layer of warmth to help shield the royal from the wind and rain.

The weather clearly didn't phase the Princess of Wales, who also stepped out in Salisbury on Wednesday for a solo engagement to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

Looking immaculate as ever, Princess Kate wrapped up warm in a camo military jacket emblazoned with an emblem of the crown, teaming her slick outerwear with khaki skinny jeans and a woolly green hat. The 41-year-old slipped into a pair of practical walking boots, completing her rainy day ensemble with a pair of black leather gloves.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene donned a powder blue power suit by Akris during an International Women's Day luncheon set under the theme 'Women and Sport.' The ethereal £3,000 blazer, which was coined the 'Nadine Double Breasted Wool Lurex Jacket,' was perfectly paired with the label's 'Carl Wool Double Face Pants' in an identical dusty shade.

The royal slipped into some Dior pups for maximum wow-factor effect, crafting a divinely expensive look.

Princess Olympia of Greece

Princess Olympia of Greece just never disappoints. The Grecian royal made her presence at Louis Vuitton's Autumn/Winter 2023 show very much known – sporting a heavenly tweed top. Olympia paid homage to the brand's French heritage, rocking a cropped boucle top with short sleeves and red trims (how very Chanel) and a pair of high-waisted black trousers with chic gold button detailing.

The following day, the blonde beauty was papped leaving the Miu Miu Womenswear Autumn-Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Palais d'Iena. The princess wore Miu Miu's 'Double-Breasted Velour Coat' layered over the brand's 'Long-Sleeved Garment-Dyed Ribbed Knit Jersey T-Shirt' in a pumice stone hue. Some black ballerina pumps and a Y2K hobo bag also by the Italian fashion house topped off her magical Miu Miu attire.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, 72, brought the sunshine to a gloomy day as she stunned in the boldest accessories to attend a race day at Sandown Park.

Dressed in an oversized navy waterproof coat and smart tweed trousers, the royal chose practicality over style for the poignant occasion, nevertheless looking radiant as she donned a slew of cherry-red accessories. Channelling her timeless sartorial elegance, the mother-of-two donned an elegant scarlet beret, sweeping a floral-print silk scarf across her neck.

Countess of Wessex

On Thursday, the Countess of Wessex enjoyed a visit to The Countryside Education Trust in Beaulieu, Hampshire. The royal braved the wind and rain for her official engagement, where she met with children to discover more about the Trust’s mission is to connect people with the countryside.

For her outing, Countess Sophie rocked some navy fitted trousers and a practical raincoat with apricot piping and a hood – ideal for shielding herself from the classic English downpour. She wrapped up extra warm in a light grey scarf, tucking her blonde locks into her accessory to avoid a frizz-tastic hair situation.

A pair of black low-cut leather boots made for a practical shoe choice, while a cosy grey knit sheathed the mother-of-two in a snug blanket of warmth.

