8 royals in mini skirts: Princess Kate, Duchess Meghan, Zara Tindall & more From Princess Kate to Princess Anne, find out which royals have rocked a mini skirt

Is there anything more iconic in fashion than the mini skirt? The flirty, feminine piece burst onto the scene in the sixties and has remained firmly planted both in high fashion and on the high street ever since. The royals are certainly well-acquainted with the mini skirt hype, and many have stylishly sported the silhouette over the years.

While royal protocol favours a longer hemline, the mini skirt exudes a certain confidence that has appealed to royal ladies during more casual outings. Discover more royal fashion rules in the clip below...

WATCH: Fashion Rules Royal Ladies Have to Follow

From the Princess of Wales to Princess Anne, the Duchess of Sussex to Zara Tindall, take a look at some of our favourite royals who have rocked mini skirts…

The Princess of Wales

Before marrying Prince William and becoming one of the most beloved members of the royal family, Princess Kate was often spotted out and about in a mini skirt. Back in 2007, the princess-to-be was pictured in a white denim number during the Badminton Horse Trials, wearing what has become one of her most popular looks to date.

The Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan was also partial to a party-ready mini skirt before entering royal life. In 2012, Meghan was papped at an event in New York, donning a ruched bodycon skirt featuring a mocha hue and figure-hugging fit.

Princess Diana

Undoubtedly, Princess Diana reigned supreme in the mini skirt department. Prince Harry and William's mother knew exactly how to turn out a tailored yet contemporary look, and we especially love this blue Versace concoction.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne fully immersed herself in the style scene back in the day. We just so happened to uncover this incredible image of an 18-year-old Princess Anne in 1968 when she arrived at Liverpool Street station from Sandringham. The royal was a youthquake vision in a structured two-piece, which featured a sharp jacket with large button-down detailing, a stiff buttoned collar and long sleeves.

Zara Tindall

Following in the fashionable footsteps of her mother, Zara Tindall also fell prey to the iconic mini skirt trend. Back in 2004, the royal joined her cousin Prince Harry for a day out at the Gatcombe Horse Trials serving up off-duty vibes in a classic denim mini skirt.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice went hell for leather with her mini skirt of choice back in 2013. The royal was pictured leaving a restaurant in Kensington, inciting Britpop nostalgia in a black leather skirt paired with a cream top and a bow-clad waistband.

Princess Olympia of Greece

The ever-glamorous Princess Olympia of Greece dazzled in an A-line metallic skirt featuring a pleated silhouette and a fuchsia hue. The Grecian royal posed for the cameras she graced the scene at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Last but not least, is Lady Amelia Windsor. The socialite and sustainable fashion activist is always expanding her brand vocabulary, hence her 2020 appearance at London Fashion Week. Lady Amelia wore a smart black mini skirt and a coordinating waistcoat layered over a white shirt, crafting a sweetheart aesthetic with a touch of sass thanks to her leopard print knee-high boots.

