Princess Anne just rocked an it-girl trend we seriously weren't expecting Setting the racing fashion trends at Cheltenham Festival...

Princess Anne is something of an unexpected style icon to many royal fans – be it in her unapologetic go-to accessories (we all love her favourite sporty sunglasses) or her commitment to recycling her outfits decades later.

And at Thursday's Cheltenham Festival, Anne made a statement once again in a fluffy bucket-esque hat that is not unlike the styles the likes of Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Rihanna have been wearing in recent years.

Princess Anne stayed warm in a fluffy hat at the races

Many liken the playful accessory with hiphop stars of the 90s, but of course, the Princess Royal was most likely just keeping cosy in the Cheltenham cold. In fact, fluffy hats are something of a royal staple – the Queen Consort also chose a furry number for her appearance at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

MORE: 15 times Princess Anne was an unexpected style icon

The Princess of Wales has also been known to wear a furry hat in bitter weather.

The Princess Royal joined her daughter Zara Tindall at Cheltenham Festival

For Thursday's outing, Princess Anne chose a pale grey coat with a pretty scarf in an orange print, adding black gloves to stay warm. She carried her classic duck umbrella to shield her from the rain, too.

READ NEXT: Remember when Princess Anne recycled an elegant cream coat she first wore in 1980?

It's been a show of royal style at this year's Cheltenham, with Zara Tindall attending every day with husband Mike. For day three, she changed up her look with a chic trouser suit from Veronica Beard, teamed with a burgundy hat by Somerset Milinery and her favourite Lalage Beaumont handbag.

Zara looked beautiful in blue on Wednesday

And for Wednesday's event, Zara looked beautiful in blue, wearing a statement Juliette Milinery hat with a matching Rebecca Valance coat and cosy knee-high boots. For each day, she's worn her blonde hair up in a pretty updo, styled by her hairdresser Leah Court.

Zara credits her mum Princess Anne with passing on the ultimate fashion advice for royal life. "Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy," she told The Telegraph back in 2019. "That was always handed down to us."

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.