Princess Kate looks composed in belted dress with poignant jewel for solemn outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales kept a cool composure as they paid their respects

On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Aberfan memorial garden in Aberfan to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Aberfan disaster of 1966. The solemn occasion saw the royal pair speak with survivors of the event and greet onlookers who all gathered to acknowledge the poignant occasion.

The Princess of Wales stepped out to interact with crowds, offering a modest display in order not to detract from the emotional visit. She wore a belted shirt dress by Zara complete with her trademark pussybow necktie, a checked print, a monochrome colour palette and long sleeves.

A simple black longline coat by Catherine Walker was layered over the patterned garment for an extra layer of warmth during the pair’s Welsh outing. She slipped into some black suede boots by Gianvito Rossi and clasped a small, narrow clutch bag from her favourite accessories designer brand Mulberry.

The mother-of-three wore her long hair down loose and clasped a vibrant bouquet of flowers gifted to her by a member of the crowd. Prince William looked solemn beside his wife, wearing a traditional navy suit layered over a crisp blue shirt and tie.

A silver leek brooch was fastened to the left lapel of her outwear, a design that is widely recognised as the national emblem of Wales. Queen Consort Camilla has also been known to have sported leek-themed jewels during previous visits to the country.

Earlier that day, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Welsh village of Aberfan, the site of the 1966 disaster in which 144 people, including 116 children, were killed.

William and Kate were led through the Aberfan Memorial Garden on Friday to pay their respects to those who died when a colliery spoil tip collapsed and sent tonnes of ash slurry onto the village below.

The garden sits on the site of the former Pantglas Primary School, which was engulfed by the landslide at 9.13 am on October 21, 1966, just as lessons had begun.

