Kate Middleton's adorable wildlife-themed jewellery revealed - and the sweet reason she loves it

The Duchess of Cambridge often sparks the 'Kate effect' with her clothing choices, and the same goes for her jewellery.

As well as her royal jewels, Kate owns a number of unique pieces that carry their own special messages - and one recurring theme is that of wildlife and conservation.

The royal is a known fan of designer Patrick Mavros, from whose collection she owns the crocodile and pangolin motif earrings - as well as a gorgeous sea urchin pair that she debuted in 2020.

KATE WEARS: Sea Urchin milky quartz earrings, £3,400 / $4,727, Patrick Mavros

The luxurious brand donates to wildlife causes including the Tikki Hywood Foundation and the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation through sales of its jewellery.

KATE WEARS: Pangolin earrings, £160 / $222, Patrick Mavros

Sweetly, the Duchess chose to wear her unique Pangolin earrings to meet with Sir David Attenborough in September 2020, sending a clear message with her choice. In March of that year, it was revealed that the Patrick Mavros collection has helped to rehabilitate and release 158 pangolins into the wild.

Kate's history with Patrick Mavros goes back years – the Duchess has worn the Zimbabwean designer's pieces since long before her marriage to Prince William.

Kate's crocodile earrings are another statement piece

It's reported that the Duchess fell in love with the brand when she was working for Jigsaw, and was often pictured wearing the 'Ndoro' earrings from the collection.

She is also fond of her Alex Monroe Paleontology Nugget Necklace, £300, which features motifs of botanicals and animals including the label's iconic bumblebee.

Wearing her Alex Monroe Paleontology Nugget Necklace

The necklace is part of a collaboration with the Natural History Museum - of whom the royal is a patron - and aims to "take a journey of discovery into a bygone world, with a present reminder of the vulnerability of life on earth".

We wouldn't be surprised if Kate doesn't have other beautiful wildlife pieces in her collection, either! There are a number of stunning pieces you can shop online which also donate to important conservation causes - including Tada & Toy's new collaboration with The Aspinall Foundation and Anna Beck's beautiful elephant necklaces. Make like Kate and shop them below...

'Back to the wild' earrings, £105, Tada & Toy

Tada & Toy's sweet elephant and cheetah earrings see 100 per cent of sales going to The Aspinall Foundation - an animal conservation charity dedicated to returning captive bred animals to protected wilderness areas.

Anne Beck elephant necklaces, from £245 / $443.99, Trouva

When you buy one of these adorable necklaces, 30 per cent of the proceeds go to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's Orphan Project, helping to support the growth of young elephants who have lost their parents to poaching, malnourishment, or natural causes.

Pangolin Conservation earrings, £40 / $58.27, Etsy

Etsy seller PangolinCreations donates 25 per cent of sales to R.E.S.T Namibia, helping rare and endangered species such as the pangolin.

Sehayan sea turtle necklace, £80 / $65, Wolf & Badger

Sehayan works directly with Sea Turtle Rescue Center South Carolina, and 75 per cent of proceeds from this adorable necklace go to its Guardian Program.

