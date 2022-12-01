Sophie Wessex's 12 most unexpected and unforgettable style moments The royal was an eighties icon

The Countess of Wessex is the unsung hero of royal style. The wife of Prince Edward has turned out many retro looks during her royal years, giving her stylish relatives Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan a run for their money.

From eighties shoulder pads to one-shoulder silver slips, fur cloche hats to sixties floral mini frocks, Countess Sophie has never been shy to toy with her style. Keen to see more? Keep scrolling for a visual feast of contemporary and throwback looks à la Sophie…

The floral mini

Before she married into the royal family, Countess Sophie, formerly Sophie Rhys-Jones, opted for some sixties flair while attending an Ascot Charity Race Day in aid of the Duke Of Edinburgh Award Scheme. The royal donned a vibrant mini dress that boasted mod-like florals set against a zebra print backdrop. A cropped black bolero completed her vintage attire.

Blue satin shawl

In 1997, Sophie looked beautiful in blue while attending a concert gala for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 50th wedding anniversary. She layered a sweet baby blue satin shawl over her shoulders complemented her sleek black strapless number.

White sleeveless knit

The ever-so-chic Sophie expressed her penchant for minimalism in this timeless white sleeveless vest. The royal teamed the staple with some caramel-coloured trousers and sunglasses while attending The Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2000.

Glitterbomb gown

A glitter-clad gown was Sophie's stunning choice of outfit to attend The Duke of Edinburgh Awards World Fellowship Ball back in 1999. Showcasing a metallic silver sheen, beautiful keyhole cut-out detailing on the neckline, short sleeves and an all-over celestial twinkle, the dress looked exquisite on the royal.

Chocolate concoction

During a visit to Westminster Abbey in 1997, Sophie opted for an all-brown outfit with a host of unique details. The royal wore a coffee-coloured pinstripe blazer completed with a brown fur trim and accessorised with a tall chocolate velvet cloche hat that commanded attention.

Raspberry colourblock dress

Never one to back down from a colourful look, Countess Sophie opted for a candy-pink colourblock frock back in 2918 during a public engagement. The Countess of Wessex attended a service of dedication for a new memorial to nurses during the World Wars rocking the eye-catching geometric dress boasting an array of feminine hues.

Sand-toned suit

Talk about a Princess Diana moment! Sophie got suited and booted as she stepped out in Mayfair back in 1999. Her outfit consisted of a simple yet forever on-trend oversized beige suit which she layered over a crisp white V-neck shirt. A black leather belt with gold hardware tied her ensemble together perfectly.

Hourglass suit

Another striking suit look donned by Sophie in 1999. Sophie and Edward announced their marriage earlier that year and fans were delighted when she graced the streets of London in a cream-coloured suit with black trim details.

Burberry bag

Sophie was clearly ahead of the times when it came to fashion. The royal clasped an iconic Burberry Nova Check handbag to complement her pearlescent satin suit aesthetic as she appeared with her royal beau Prince Edward at The Chelsea Flower Show. Fancy lending us the Burbs, Sophie?

Birthday blazer

Sophie opted for another fabulously eighties look as she went to work on her 30th birthday. The mother-of-two was spotted in an oversized grey blazer layered over a cream turtleneck and married with a pair of black trousers. A chunky gold necklace added a dazzling dose of glam to her office-inspired outfit.

Ascot hat

Royal family members are regulars at Ascot and tend to arrive at the scene dressed to the nines. Sophie turned out a true My Fair Lady moment in a dramatic, wide-brimmed hat at the event in 1995 – and of, course she looks splendid.

One-shoulder slip

Last but not least is this ethereal one-shoulder dress look which featured a knit-like fabric, silver hardware, an all-over shimmer and a metallic hue. Sophie hooked a cream satin sash over her shoulder for a royally-elegant effect as she held he husband's hand for the image.

