Duchess Sophie glows in Erdem at royal dinner at Oswald's

The Duchess of Edinburgh wowed alongside her husband and two children

The Duchess of Edinburgh was photographed at Mayfair restaurant Oswald's alongside her husband Prince Edward, her son James and daughter Lady Louise as well as other members of the royal family on Friday evening.

Dressed in a chic dress for the occasion, Sophie looked beautiful in an Erdem 'Roisin' Floral-Print midi dress and Loewe Coat, which she perfectly accessorised with her trusted Sophie Habsburg Cleo clutch in Burgundy and Prada CrissCross sandals in nude.

© Photographer:magic curley blitz The Duchess of Edinburgh looked pretty in a floral dress

Sophie completed her look by wearing her hair up, which perfectly showed off her G. Collins & Sons diamond earrings.

The mother-of-two, alongside other members of her family, hosted a large group of foreign royals at Oswald's, including Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

Lady Louise Windsor and James also attended the dinner

Friday evening’s do comes after a dinner at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles at the palace. Whilst Sophie and Edward were both absent from the event, Charles was supported by his son, Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales. Queen Camilla was absent from all engagements on Friday.

Sophie has been dazzling with her outfits in the days before the coronation. Whilst nothing has been revealed about her look for the big day, it’s now widely predicted that Duchess Sophie will wear formal daywear for Saturday’s events, with a headpiece or a hat.

© Photographer:magic curley blitz Prince Albert of Monaco was joined by his wife, Princess Charlene

Sophie will also make plenty more appearances in the days to come, at the King’s coronation concert at Windsor Palace and during community events on Bank Holiday Monday.

Crown Princess Victoria was also among the guests

