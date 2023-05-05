Zara Tindall joins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and Lady Louise for pre-coronation celebrations

The family are expected to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey

A royal night out! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall headed out for an evening at private member's club Oswalds on Friday May 6, the evening before their uncle, King Charles' historic coronation.

Both Zara and Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby, kept warm in velvet with 41-year-old Zara wearing a velvet navy blazer paired with smart trousers and a loose shirt, as she walked into the club with husband Mike Tindall. Eugenie, 33, wore a wine red velvet robe coat as she was joined by husband Jack Brooksbank, while her sister Beatrice, 34, wore a Louis Vuitton chain-print midi dress and black blazer.

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail also show the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne arriving at the central London venue, as well as the Duke's two children, 19-year-old Lady Louise and son James, 15.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent also joined the family.

Across London, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King at a pre-coronation reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace.

The King joined his son and daughter-in-law as they mingled with foreign royals Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. World leaders at the reception include British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Prince William donned a suit, while his wife, Princess Kate, looked elegant in a royal blue dress by Self Portrait with the Queen Mother's diamond and sapphire fringe earrings.

However Queen Consort Camilla was not in attendance, and it appears she also did not attend the coronation rehearsals.

HELLO!'s royal editor says: "The Queen Consort was never due to attend the evening reception. She has a huge day ahead so no doubt took the opportunity to rest."

Charles' youngest son Prince Harry has not been pictured at the rehearsals or reception, but is believed to have arrived in the UK ahead of his father King Charles' historic coronation. In newly-released images, obtained by MailOnline, a private jet from Van Nuys airport in California was seen landing at Farnborough, the airport closest to Windsor Castle.

