Queen Consort Camilla dons statement look with exciting link to her coronation dress

With just one day to go until the coronation, we imagine the royal household is somewhat chaotic. Yet, what remains as steady and reliable as ever is Queen Consort Camilla’s ability to throw together an outstandingly elegant look, and on Wednesday, she did just that.

King Charles’ wife attended the annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation looking serene in stripes. The royal looked to her trusty friend and couturier Bruce Oldfield for her latest look, which consisted of a vertically striped coat dress crafted from navy and cream panels.

A coordinating hat crafted by iconic British milliner Stephen Jones perched atop her head, holding her blonde blowout perfectly in place.

The royal completed her quintessentially British summer aesthetic by slipping into a pair of black Elliot Zed pumps and sporting some leather gloves. A four strand pearl choker frosted with diamonds pearls adorned Camilla’s neck, adding some Vivienne Westwood-inspired decadence to her nautical ensemble.

© Getty Camilla, Queen Consort opted for stripes during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III

She was joined at the event by the Duchess of Edinburgh, who donned a fit-and-flare gingham set from Suzannah London, and a fantastical floral fascinator from Jane Taylor millinery.

© Getty The royal wore a Stephen Jones hat

Queen Camilla’s look was certainly a nod to her upcoming coronation outfit, which is also a result of Oldfield’s expert craftsmanship. After months of speculation, it was revealed that the royal had chosen the British couturier to design her coronation gown, much to fan delight.

© Getty Camilla looked beautiful in a Bruce Oldfield coat dress and heels

Considering the pair's lengthy professional relationship, Oldfield seemed like the natural choice for the occasion, which will take place on May 6. The designer's name has become synonymous with British heritage and the crème de la crème of couture, meaning royal fans can expect a truly magnificent creation to be debuted at the coronation.

© Getty King Charles accompanied his wife at the sun-soaked event

Not only has Oldfield maintained a close acquaintance with Queen Camilla, but he also famously designed garments for the late Princess Diana while she was married to then-Prince Charles.

© Getty Images Queen Consort Camilla has chosen British designer Bruce Oldfield to create her coronation gown

The duo first met in 1981, when Vogue were curating a wardrobe for the young royal-to-be. The magazine selected some of Oldfield's designs for Diana's inventory, a handful of which she subsequently ordered – marking the beginning of her friendship with the couturier.

Coronation details:

King Charles III's coronation will take place this weekend at Westminster Abbey, and Buckingham Palace has confirmed many details about the celebrations taking place over three days, including a special concert and the Big Lunch.

© Getty The Queen Consort will be crowned on May 6

The monarch's coronation is a break from tradition as it is the first coronation to take place on a Saturday in over 100 years. The service is expected to be "a solemn religious" event as well as one of "celebration and pageantry". It is also expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

King Charles III's coronation is expected to be a scaled-back affair with significantly reduced guest numbers. More than 2,300 people will be among the congregation at Westminster Abbey on the day.

Guests will include members of the royal family, foreign royals, heads of state, overseas government representatives, government ministers, first ministers and former prime ministers. For a full list of who is attending, view the confirmed coronation guest list.

