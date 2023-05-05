Princess Kate looks angelic in belted dress and butterfly heels for pre-coronation ‘do

On Friday, the Princess of Wales stepped out to attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace. The royal was accompanied by her husband Prince William for the smart occasion, where she debuted an ethereal look with a contemporary twist.

Princess Kate sported a pristine white midi dress featuring a belted waistline, a subtle back-split, long sleeves and black trim detailing. She paired the streamlined number with some ebony-toned slingback pumps. The stand-out shoes boasted delicate butterfly details on the back of the heels, adding a modern, dare we say Y2K, twist to the royal’s sophisticated regalia.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate travel on the tube to visit London pub

The mother-of-three wore her silky locks down loose in a glamorous blowout and opted for her signature dewy beauty blend. A dusting of bluh, a honied complexion and a flutter of mascara highlighted her picture-perfect features.

Princess Kate channelled minimalism on the accessories front, adorning a pair of classic pearl drop earrings that peeked out from under her enviable tresses.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Prince William put on a dapper display beside his ever-polished spouse, sporting a tailored navy suit, a crisp white shirt and a printed, indigo tie.

© Getty Images Thr royal opted for a beachy blowout to match her ethereal outfit

The large lunch comes just a day before the highly-anticipated coronation. King Charles III's coronation will take place this weekend at Westminster Abbey, and Buckingham Palace has confirmed many details about the celebrations taking place over three days, including a special concert.

© Getty The Princess of Wales chatted with fellow guests at the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch

The monarch's coronation is a break from tradition as it is the first coronation to take place on a Saturday in over 100 years. The service is expected to be "a solemn religious" event as well as one of "celebration and pageantry". It is also expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

© Getty Prince William accompanied his ever-elegant wife at the event

King Charles III's coronation is expected to be a scaled-back affair with significantly reduced guest numbers. More than 2,300 people will be among the congregation at Westminster Abbey on the day.

© 2023 Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a pub in Soho just the day before the lunch

Guests will include members of the royal family, foreign royals, heads of state, overseas government representatives, government ministers, first ministers and former prime ministers. For a full list of who is attending, view the confirmed coronation guest list.

Princess Kate’s monochrome look follows her exciting trip to a London pub that took place on Thursday. The royal duo visited the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how its preparing for the coronation weekend from members of staff and will meet representatives from other hospitality and recreation businesses in the Soho area.

The couple jumped on the Elizabeth Line to travel to the pub, alighting at Tottenham Court Road. At one point Kate was asked about Charles's coronation on Saturday and replied: "Yes, it's going to be a busy time. We're getting there. I still feel like we're trying to get ducks in a row."

Discover more photos of Princess Kate's London visit:

© Getty Kate was spotted using an Oyster card as she took the tube

© Getty Kate took a selfie with a member of the crowd

© Getty The royal enjoyed a pint in Soho

