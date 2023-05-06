Royals who looked perfect in pink for King Charles’ coronation

A flock of international royals descended upon Westminster Abbey on Saturday to attend King Charles’ coronation – and unsurprisingly they did so in style. Royals across the board dusted off their finest regalia for the grand event, or sported brand-new custom looks that packed a sartorial punch.
One glaring theme arose from the stream of royal outfits, the presence of pink. From fuchsia to bubblegum brilliance, an array of pink ensembles brightened up a drizzly day in London.
Princess Beatrice opted for a dark shade of pink and a golden headband
Princess Beatrice bowled audiences over as she coolly graced the scene at Westminster Abbey wearing a striking flutter-sleeve dress in the boldest of raspberry hues from Beulah London. Featuring flutter sleeves and a midi skirt, the exquisite piece was perfectly paired with nude court shoes and her trademark, a statement headband from luxury headwear brand, Emily London.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain wore a stunning shade of bubblegum pink
Queen Letizia delighted international crowds as she arrived at Westminster wearing a punchy pink dress by Carolina Herrera. Featuring a long-sleeve top with peplum detailing, intricate lace panels, button-down detailing, long sleeves, and a matching midi skirt boasting the same Barbiecore-inspired hue, Letizia's look exuded elegance and can be considered one of her most modish looks to date.
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco opted for low-key yet sophisticated looks
Princess Charlene opted for the palest shade of pink as she arrived at Westminster Abbey. The royal sported a creamy skirt set featuring a structured blazer with asymmetrical button-down detailing, drapery, and a coordinating midi skirt with a knee split. A small disc-shaped hat held her recently dyed pixie cut in place.
Lady Gabriella Windsor
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Lord Frederick Windsor arriving ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Lady Gabriella Windsor wore a neatly tailored belted dress featuring a midi silhouette, pointed lapels, button-down detailing, and sharp eighties shoulders. She topped off her punchy aesthetic with a wide-brimmed hat boasting a coordinating shade of radiant rose and a floral corsage. A pair of modest nude heels and a pale blossom pink clutch bag added an extra element of feminine fun to her unmissable coronation attire.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a dazzling draped dress
Queen Mathilde exuded old-school Hollywood glamour in a bubblegum pink shift dress with stunning caped sleeves and perfectly placed darting. A pair of short satin gloves and a coordinating clutch bag added a Marilyn Monroe twist to her girlish aesthetic, in addition to a white-brimmed hat, pristine pink satin pumps, and a thick pearl choker.
Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho of Tonga
The royal wore a stunning traditional garment in the prettiest shade of peach
Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho of Tonga looked magnificent in traditional robes crafted from peachy satin material, frost-white florals, and an oyster backdrop. Her beautiful dress boasted long sleeves, a wrap silhouette, a black belted waistline, and elegant drapery. A gentle, tan-toned layer peppered with poppy red florals was delicately on top of her sumptuous outfit.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway arriving at Westminster Abbey
Crown Princess Mette-Marit wore a bespoke Peter Dundas belted dress featuring a midi cut, long sleeves, embossed embroidery, and a rounded neck. A bow was perfectly positioned on her left shoulder, adding a pop of sass to her blossom-toned attire. A pair of Peter Roman gloves and a pair of Christian Louboutin nude leather pumps offered up a sweet selection of accessories, in addition, to a pink croc-effect clutch.