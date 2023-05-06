Royals who looked perfect in pink for King Charles’ coronation

A host of international royals opted for punchy pink ensembles for the grand event

A flock of international royals descended upon Westminster Abbey on Saturday to attend King Charles’ coronation – and unsurprisingly they did so in style. Royals across the board dusted off their finest regalia for the grand event, or sported brand-new custom looks that packed a sartorial punch.

One glaring theme arose from the stream of royal outfits, the presence of pink. From fuchsia to bubblegum brilliance, an array of pink ensembles brightened up a drizzly day in London.

Whether rocking a peplum concoction à la Queen Letizia of Spain or a belted silhouette like Lady Gabriella Windsor, discover which royals championed Barbiecore in perfect pink tones…

1 7 Princess Beatrice © Getty Princess Beatrice opted for a dark shade of pink and a golden headband Princess Beatrice bowled audiences over as she coolly graced the scene at Westminster Abbey wearing a striking flutter-sleeve dress in the boldest of raspberry hues from Beulah London. Featuring flutter sleeves and a midi skirt, the exquisite piece was perfectly paired with nude court shoes and her trademark, a statement headband from luxury headwear brand, Emily London.

2 7 Queen Letizia of Spain © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain wore a stunning shade of bubblegum pink Queen Letizia delighted international crowds as she arrived at Westminster wearing a punchy pink dress by Carolina Herrera. Featuring a long-sleeve top with peplum detailing, intricate lace panels, button-down detailing, long sleeves, and a matching midi skirt boasting the same Barbiecore-inspired hue, Letizia's look exuded elegance and can be considered one of her most modish looks to date.

3 7 Princess Charlene of Monaco © Getty Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco opted for low-key yet sophisticated looks Princess Charlene opted for the palest shade of pink as she arrived at Westminster Abbey. The royal sported a creamy skirt set featuring a structured blazer with asymmetrical button-down detailing, drapery, and a coordinating midi skirt with a knee split. A small disc-shaped hat held her recently dyed pixie cut in place.

4 7 Lady Gabriella Windsor © Getty Lady Gabriella Kingston and Lord Frederick Windsor arriving ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla Lady Gabriella Windsor wore a neatly tailored belted dress featuring a midi silhouette, pointed lapels, button-down detailing, and sharp eighties shoulders. She topped off her punchy aesthetic with a wide-brimmed hat boasting a coordinating shade of radiant rose and a floral corsage. A pair of modest nude heels and a pale blossom pink clutch bag added an extra element of feminine fun to her unmissable coronation attire.

5 7 Queen Mathilde of Belgium © Getty Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a dazzling draped dress Queen Mathilde exuded old-school Hollywood glamour in a bubblegum pink shift dress with stunning caped sleeves and perfectly placed darting. A pair of short satin gloves and a coordinating clutch bag added a Marilyn Monroe twist to her girlish aesthetic, in addition to a white-brimmed hat, pristine pink satin pumps, and a thick pearl choker.

6 7 Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho of Tonga © Getty The royal wore a stunning traditional garment in the prettiest shade of peach Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho of Tonga looked magnificent in traditional robes crafted from peachy satin material, frost-white florals, and an oyster backdrop. Her beautiful dress boasted long sleeves, a wrap silhouette, a black belted waistline, and elegant drapery. A gentle, tan-toned layer peppered with poppy red florals was delicately on top of her sumptuous outfit.

7 7 Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway © Getty Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway arriving at Westminster Abbey Crown Princess Mette-Marit wore a bespoke Peter Dundas belted dress featuring a midi cut, long sleeves, embossed embroidery, and a rounded neck. A bow was perfectly positioned on her left shoulder, adding a pop of sass to her blossom-toned attire. A pair of Peter Roman gloves and a pair of Christian Louboutin nude leather pumps offered up a sweet selection of accessories, in addition, to a pink croc-effect clutch.

