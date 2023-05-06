Lady Gabriella Windsor channels Barbiecore for the King’s coronation

Move over Margot Robbie, there’s a new Barbie in town. Lady Gabriella Windsor served up pink perfection as she attended King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, alongside her brother Lord Frederick Windsor.

The socialite wore a neatly tailored belted dress featuring a midi silhouette, pointed lapels, button-down detailing, and sharp eighties shoulders. She topped off her punchy aesthetic with a wide-brimmed hat boasting a coordinating shade of radiant rose and a floral corsage.

A pair of modest nude heels and a pale blossom pink clutch bag added an extra element of feminine fun to her unmissable coronation attire.

She walked arm-in-arm with her brother Lord Frederick who looked dapper in classic black tails, a black waistcoat, a crisp white shirt and a lemon-yellow tie.

© Getty Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor arriving ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

A decadent bejewelled brooch was carefully fastened onto her left lapel and was complimented by a glimmering pair of earrings.

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's only daughter was born at the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on 23 April 1981. She is the younger sister of Lord Frederick Windsor, who is married to Claudia Winkleman's half-sister and actress, Sophie Winkleman.

© Getty The socialite looked pretty in bold pink as she arrived at Westminster Abbey

Lady Gabriella is currently 55th in line to the throne.

Is Lady Gabriella Windsor a working royal?

Lady Gabriella, known as Ella, studied Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology at Brown and Oxford universities.

© Getty The Windsors sweetly arrived arm-in-arm at Westminster

While she does not carry out royal duties, Lady Gabriella is currently a freelance writer and contributes to an array of publications, including The London Magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, Sustainable First and Cabana magazine.

In 2020, she made her singer-songwriter debut when she released her first singles to raise funds and awareness for the Playing for Change Foundation.

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor married to?

Lady Gabriella married financier Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 18 May 2019.

© Getty The socialite wed her husband in May 2019

The bride donned a stunning gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and the Kent City of London Tiara – once worn by her grandmother, Princess Marina of Kent.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh were among the guests at their nuptials, as well as Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York.

