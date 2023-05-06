Princess Beatrice dazzles in fluttery dress for the royal coronation

A milestone moment in British history, on 6 May 2023, King Charles III was crowned sovereign. In a ceremony rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the Archbishop of Canterbury presided over the service, which was additionally broadcast live on television.

A handful of Royal Family members were in attendance at the highly-anticipated service, which also included a special concert that will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle on 7 May. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were among the royal guests and prepared for the momentous occasion in style.

Princess Beatrice bowled audiences over as she coolly graced the scene at Westminster Abbey wearing a striking flutter-sleeve dress in the boldest of raspberry hues. Featuring flutter sleeves and a midi skirt, the exquisite piece was perfectly paired with nude court shoes and her trademark, a statement headband.

Fans were unsure if Princess Beatrice would adorn a tiara or coronet for the occasion as she was entitled to do so. Technically, royal ladies who are entitled to wear tiaras at the coronation will be wearing coronets, a small crown consisting of ornaments fixed on a metal ring. Similar to a tiara, coronets differ because they form a full halo on the head, whereas a tiara only forms a crescent moon.

The mother-of-one wore her silky raven hair in soft waves and opted for a glamourous makeup look, which consisted of a honied complexion, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a flutter of mascara and a glossy lip.

© Getty Prince Harry arrived alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Edoardo looked smart beside his wife, sporting tailored tailors andf charcoal grey trousers.

The couple put on a united display for royal fans to acknowledge, walking side-by-side as they joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the service.

