Meghan Markle stuns in mini dress for date night with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in style on Friday evening as she enjoyed a date night with her husband, Prince Harry.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Meghan looked effortlessly chic in a smart, coffee-hued Heidi Merrick mini satin dress complete with statement shoulders and long, tailored sleeves. Embracing the sunny Santa Barbara weather, the mother-of-two, 41, elevated her look with a cream bucket bag from Cesta Collective and a pair of tan leather sandals from Hermes.

© Getty The couple wed in 2018

Recreating one of her favourite hairstyles, Meghan styled her glossy raven tresses into a sleek, low ponytail for the ultimate date night look. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of gleaming gold earrings. Stunning!

Prince Harry, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in some smart white trousers, a black T-shirt and a pair of suede brogues.

The couple were photographed exiting a local restaurant called Sushi Bar, where we can only imagine the duo tucked into a variety of delectable fish dishes.

Meghan and Harry's date night comes after the Duchess was spotted enjoying an invigorating hike while her husband attended the King's coronation in London. She was pictured out hiking in Montecito last Sunday and appeared to be in high spirits as she laughed and chatted with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.

© Getty Meghan always looks super stylish

Wearing a classic Cali hiking outfit, she paired black sports leggings with a matching vest top and a J.Crew jacket, completing the look with a straw hat, Victoria Beckham sunglasses and a bandana knotted around her neck.

The former Suits actress spent the rest of the weekend celebrating her son Archie's fourth birthday, with news reports confirming they had a "private celebration" at their Montecito home. Meghan is said to have treated him to a lemon birthday cake with fruit picked from their very own trees.

© Getty Prince Archie turned four on 6 May

Over in the UK, Prince Harry reunited with senior members of the royal family for King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation. Whilst the Duke didn't play a major role in the ceremony, Harry did enjoy a few light-hearted moments with the likes of Princess Anne, his cousin Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank.

For the special occasion, Harry looked dapper in a smart morning suit adorned with his military medals.

© Getty Prince Harry attended the coronation on 6 May

Following the service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry made a swift departure, before taking a commercial flight back home so as not to miss his son Prince Archie's birthday.

It has since been revealed that Harry caught a British Airways flight that arrived at LAX airport at 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK time), allowing him to get home to Montecito in time to see Archie on his special day.

© Getty Harry spoke to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

© Getty The Duke headed straight to the airport after King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

© Getty Prince Harry sat amongst his royal cousins

