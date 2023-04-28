5 times Prince Archie looked just like his royal dad Prince Harry

There's no doubt about it… three-year-old Prince Archie is the absolute double of his royal father Prince Harry.

The cute tot, who lives in Montecito, California, with his mother Meghan Markle, dad Harry, and his little sister Princess Lilibet, looks just like his father with that adorable red hair and sweet smile.

As Archie prepares to celebrate his fourth birthday on 6 April – the same day as his grandfather King Charles' Coronation – we look at five photos of the young Prince being his dad's mini me.

5 times Prince Archie looked like his dad Prince Harry

© Netflix Prince Harry crawls on all fours with his son Archie in a sweet home video

What a right royal sweetie! Archie was his dad's lookalike in this still from a sweet home video where he crawled on all fours wearing a navy top just like Harry.

© Photo: Netflix Dad Harry helps his son Archie take a bath

Here we see an adorable Archie in the bath at Frogmore House – we've seen that cheeky grin somewhere before. Oh, yes, his dad!

Archie shares a cute moment with his dad in the garden

Archie and Harry were peas in a pod in this picture taken in the stunning gardens of the family's California home.

© Netflix Mother Meghan reads to son Archie

Little Archie has certainly inherited his dad's curly locks in this snap of Meghan reading to her son. Just look at that gorgeous hair.

© Photo: Getty Images Harry and Meghan toured South Africa with baby Archie

Aw! Who remembers this cute photo taken on Harry and Meghan's tour of South Africa? Even as a baby Archie had Harry's trademark red hair.

