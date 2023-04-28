5 times Prince Archie looked just like his royal dad Prince Harry

There's no doubt about it… three-year-old Prince Archie is the absolute double of his royal father Prince Harry.
The cute tot, who lives in Montecito, California, with his mother Meghan Markle, dad Harry, and his little sister Princess Lilibet, looks just like his father with that adorable red hair and sweet smile.
As Archie prepares to celebrate his fourth birthday on 6 April – the same day as his grandfather King Charles' Coronation – we look at five photos of the young Prince being his dad's mini me.
5 times Prince Archie looked like his dad Prince Harry
What a right royal sweetie! Archie was his dad's lookalike in this still from a sweet home video where he crawled on all fours wearing a navy top just like Harry.
Here we see an adorable Archie in the bath at Frogmore House – we've seen that cheeky grin somewhere before. Oh, yes, his dad!
Archie and Harry were peas in a pod in this picture taken in the stunning gardens of the family's California home.
Little Archie has certainly inherited his dad's curly locks in this snap of Meghan reading to her son. Just look at that gorgeous hair.
Aw! Who remembers this cute photo taken on Harry and Meghan's tour of South Africa? Even as a baby Archie had Harry's trademark red hair.
