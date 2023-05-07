The keepsake Prince Harry took from father King Charles' coronation revealed

Prince Harry visited the UK on a flying visit for his father's coronation on Saturday, which coincided with his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday. While his partner, Meghan Markle, remained at their home in California for Archie's birthday celebrations, Harry attended the Westminster Abbey service – and kept a very special item from the day.

The Duke of Sussex, who confirmed to his cousin Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, that he was planning to return to his home in Montecito shortly after the service, was photographed leaving the Abbey with a Order of Service in one of his hands. HELLO! consulted a lipreader who confirmed that Harry told Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank: "I will be straight to the airport."



WATCH: Prince Harry confirms speedy UK exit to Jack Brooksbank during ceremony

During the event, Harry was warmly greeted by his aunt, Princess Anne, who stopped to say hello to the Duke of Sussex, smiling animatedly at him, with Harry responding with a wide smile.

© Getty The Duke wanted to be back home in Montecito to celebrate son Archie's 4th birthday

Prince Harry sat closest to the aisle, with Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank seated next to him, beside Princess Eugenie, followed by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew.

The royal was decked out in a smart morning suit, complete with his medals, while Princess Anne donned full military regalia.

© Getty Prince Harry was pictured taking an Order of Service with him

Before stepping down from his royal duties, Prince Harry wore uniforms to mark his former positions as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations. Because he is no longer a working member of the royal family, he is no longer able to wear his uniform for royal occasions.

Did Prince Harry enjoy the coronation?

While it could have been a worrying experience for Prince Harry, reuniting with his family in such a public setting, it appeared the royal was having a lovely time at the ceremony before leaving to head to the airport.

© Getty The Duke headed straight to the airport after King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

The Prince has not been on speaking terms with his father or brother, Prince William, since the release of his memoir, Spare, as well as his Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Previously speaking about their relationship, Harry said: "Forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me."

He added: "It almost feels as though this status quo, internally, they feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains. I genuinely believe, and I hope, that reconciliation between my family and us will have a ripple effect across the entire world. Maybe that's lofty, maybe that's naive, whatever. But I genuinely feel that. You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse. Right?"

Photos of Prince Harry at the coronation

© Getty

