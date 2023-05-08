Meghan Markle steps out in chic hiking outfit during the coronation - shop the look

Meghan Markle has been keeping herself busy while her husband Prince Harry attended King Charles III’s coronation in London this weekend.

The 41-year-old Duchess was pictured out hiking in Montecito on Sunday, and appeared to be in high spirits as she laughed and chatted with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.

Wearing a classic Cali hiking outfit, she paired black sports leggings with a matching vest top and a J.Crew jacket, completing the look with a straw hat, Victoria Beckham sunglasses and a bandana knotted around her neck.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Meghan in the 'perfect lightweight jacket' from J.Crew. She sold out the style after wearing it to give Oprah a tour of her California home during their 2021 interview.

Meghan wears the J.Crew jacket during her 2021 interview with Oprah

The all-American brand continues to drop new variations each season, so while Meghan’s exact jacket is no longer available, you can still shop their most recent version for £210 or $139.50.

Available in four shades: black, soft champagne, general surplus and mountain stream, it also comes in three different lengths in sizes XXXS to 3XL.

Customers say the jacket runs slightly large, but it has lots of glowing reviews, with one writing: "Absolutely love this! So cute and chic, while also being practical and protecting against the rain (hood actually stays up!). Also love the ties on the side so that you can cinch in the waist to change up the look."

Another said: "Well constructed transitional jacket. Purchased BOTH the olive green and black. Color is true to what is pictured. Is slightly on the large size so I sized down one size. The adjustable waistline allows you to create your own fit - be it roomy or fitted. Fabric holds its shape - never looks worn out or wrinkles. Can't brag enough - run and buy before it sells out!"

For a more affordable lookalike, we’ve found this hooded waterproof jacket for £49.50 or $85.99 at M&S. The trending zip-up parka also features a drawstring waist and two outer pockets (plus one on the inside for your valuables).

Love Meghan’s Victoria Beckham sunglasses? Handmade in Italy, the Navigator style features a square gold metal frame with lightly tinted lenses and tortoiseshell arms with the signature V tips in gold.

Meg’s been wearing them since 2019 and they’re now available with 40% off if you're shopping in the UK. But you’ll need to be quick, they have limited availability.

The mum-of-two spent the rest of the weekend celebrating her son Archie’s fourth birthday, with news reports confirming they had a "private celebration" at their Montecito home. Meghan is said to have treated him to a lemon birthday cake with fruit picked from the trees in their own garden.

Meanwhile, Harry's appearance at the coronation marked his first reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, since the Queen's funeral in September. He didn’t play a major role in the ceremony and jetted straight back to the US following the Westminster Abbey service.

NOW SHOP:

Meghan Markle sends 'hidden message' with necklace choice after missing coronation

Best women's parkas – the perfect coat to see you from winter to spring

Meghan Markle has the coolest sunglasses collection - here’s where to shop every style