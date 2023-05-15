Meghan Markle exudes elegance in bodycon dress for surprise outing with Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Santa Barbara to mark Mental Health Awareness Month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were beaming in new photos shared on the Archewell website in light recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to a Santa Barbara-based youth group, engaging in a discussion around the pressures of social media, and how it impacts mental wellbeing.

© Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation The couple learned firsthand about this generation's experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being

The Sussexes wrote via the Archewell website: "AWF holds a core belief that mental health is of the utmost importance, and underpins all of our work.

"We are regularly meeting with young people, parents, and professionals to understand the challenges they may be facing while working together to drive towards long-term solutions on- and offline."

© Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an hour with local youth group AHA! Santa Barbara

While fashion likely wasn't on Meghan's agenda as she joined her husband for the poignant discussion, the mother-of-two certainly delivered in the style stakes as she nailed the perfect balance between businesswear and Cali-girl chic.

Duchess Meghan, 41, kept things simple in a fitted black bodycon dress adorned with clear buttons. Her long-sleeved midi dress fell to her knees as she slipped into a pair of pointed-toe heels in ballet-slipper pink.

GET MEGHAN'S LOOK

Meghan's raven hair was styled into voluminous curls as she wore her famous mane in a natural centre part, framing her pretty features. As for makeup, the royal used a peachy blush to highlight her natural glow, adding a lashing of mascara and rosy-toned lipstick.

The Duchess appeared to be wearing The Clarity Retreat Necklace, made by Maya Brenner in collaboration with Abigail Spencer.

© Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation Prince Harry and Meghan pictured during their visit to a local youth group, AHA! Santa Barbara

The last time she was seen wearing the statement piece was over King Charles III's coronation weekend. Meghan chose to stay in California with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Prince Harry joined his royal family for a fleeting visit to Westminster Abbey.

Made with a hand-cut clear quartz, Meghan's crystal necklace is regarded as the most powerful energy amplifier on the planet and is "just the thing to help you see your way through any challenges," according to the website. It retails for £445 ($557).

The Clarity Retreat Necklace - as worn by Meghan Markle

SHOP: Seeking Meghan Markle’s clarity crystal necklace? Shop the expert approved crystal healing necklaces like the royal’s

The description reads: "It's meant to help you manifest what you want in life and let go of anything that's not working. A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.