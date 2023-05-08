Meghan Markle sends ‘hidden message’ with necklace choice after missing coronation

Meghan Markle kept a low-profile over the weekend as her husband Prince Harry attended the King’s coronation.

Meghan elected not to attend the historic royal event, instead remaining at the couple’s home in Montecito, California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

She was, however, photographed on Saturday as she went for a hike in the area, and she was in high spirits as she laughed and chatted with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.

Meghan Markle was pictured hiking amid King Charles' coronation celebrations

Clad in a casual hiking look, Meghan rocked black leggings, a low-cut vest top and a waterproof jacket.

And some eagle-eyed fans noticed a seemingly significant new addition to her jewellery collection.

Meghan was seen hiking with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak

Meghan appeared to be wearing The Clarity Retreat Necklace, made by Maya Brenner in collaboration with Abigail Spencer.

Made with a hand-cut clear quartz, this crystal is regarded as the most powerful energy amplifier on the planet and is “just the thing to help you see your way through any challenges”. It retails for £445.00.

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan Markle stayed at home for the coronation with Archie and Lilibet

The description reads: "It's meant to help you manifest what you want in life and let go of anything that's not working. A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat."

Meghan completed her relaxed look with a straw hat, stylish sunglasses and a bandana knotted around her neck.

© Instagram Archie celebrated his fourth birthday on 6 May

It was a busy weekend for Meghan, who celebrated her son Archie's fourth birthday on Saturday and was determined to make the most of the weekend despite Harry's absence.

New reports by the Mail on Sunday confirmed Archie had a "private celebration" on his birthday at Harry and Meghan’s £11 million mansion in Montecito.

Archie celebrated at home in LA

The youngster was reportedly treated to Meghan's go-to dessert, a lemon cake with fruit picked from the trees in their own garden.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, had a very brief stay in London. Having landed in the UK on Saturday morning, he was already on the way to Heathrow at 2 PM on Saturday afternoon, when his family members were on their way to Buckingham Palace for their balcony appearance.

© Getty Prince Harry getting into his car following the coronation

It has since been revealed that Harry caught a British Airways flight that arrived at LAX airport at 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK time), allowing him to get home to Montecito in time to see Archie on his special day.

The Duke, who did not have a formal role at the coronation, looked dapper in a suit for the service instead of a traditional military uniform, though he still wore his military medals.

© AARON CHOWN Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III's coronation

Because he is no longer a working member of the royal family, he is no longer able to wear his uniform for royal occasions.

Harry sat in the third row, closest to the aisle inside Westminster Abbey, with Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank seated next to him, beside Princess Eugenie, followed by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew.

© Getty Prince Harry walking to his seat