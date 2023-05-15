Love Meghan Markle’s new Hermès Oran sandals? New Look's £12 pair are almost identical

Meghan Markle stepped out in Montecito on Saturday for a date night with Prince Harry, looking every inch the effortless Cali girl.

The mum-of-two wore a Heidi Merrick mini dress in chocolate brown with a cream Cesta Collective bucket bag and her hair slicked back in a high ponytail. She completed the look with a pair of Hermès Oran sandals.

The timeless slides have been around since 1997 and we’ve also seen them on the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio. Featuring a simple design with one strap in the Hermès 'H', the flat, slip-on style is so versatile, but one pair will set you back an eye-watering £570.

The good news? We’ve found an amazing pair at New Look in a similar style, and they’re just £12.99.

The leather-look slides have the same H-shaped strap, comfy flat sole and slip-on design. They also come in the same tan colour as Meghan’s, as well as a whole range of other shades to complement your summer outfits, from black to bright orange.

Despite the low price point, reviews say they’re super comfortable and feel high-quality. "Absolutely love these sliders. Purchased a brown pair last year, I got a lot of comments on how they look designer and they’re so comfy too," writes one customer.

While another says: "Amazing value for money, great fit and look more expensive than they are. So pleased with my purchase."

A slightly more pricey pair, which drops - and sells out - every summer, is the Dune Loupe sandal. Made from real leather, they look just like the Hermès sandals, even down to the subtle contrast stitch detail.

Retailing for £95, they will last you season after season. They’re currently available in most sizes, but we don’t think this will be the case for long.

Meghan and Harry’s outing comes just a week after the Duchess was spotted hiking in Montecito last Sunday.

The 41-year-old former Suits actress was joined by friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, looking super casual in a pair of black sports leggings, a J.Crew jacket, a straw hat and a bandana knotted around her neck.

She spent the rest of the weekend celebrating her son Archie's fourth birthday, with news reports confirming they had a "private celebration" at home, while Harry attended King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

