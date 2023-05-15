Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Love Meghan Markle’s new Hermès Oran sandals? New Look's £12 pair are almost identical
Subscribe

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Love Meghan Markle’s new Hermès Oran sandals? New Look's £12 pair are almost identical

Get Meghan’s summer look for less

Meghan Markle
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior WriterLondon

Meghan Markle stepped out in Montecito on Saturday for a date night with Prince Harry, looking every inch the effortless Cali girl.

The mum-of-two wore a Heidi Merrick mini dress in chocolate brown with a cream Cesta Collective bucket bag and her hair slicked back in a high ponytail. She completed the look with a pair of Hermès Oran sandals.

The timeless slides have been around since 1997 and we’ve also seen them on the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio. Featuring a simple design with one strap in the Hermès 'H', the flat, slip-on style is so versatile, but one pair will set you back an eye-watering £570.

The good news? We’ve found an amazing pair at New Look in a similar style, and they’re just £12.99.

The leather-look slides have the same H-shaped strap, comfy flat sole and slip-on design. They also come in the same tan colour as Meghan’s, as well as a whole range of other shades to complement your summer outfits, from black to bright orange.

Despite the low price point, reviews say they’re super comfortable and feel high-quality. "Absolutely love these sliders. Purchased a brown pair last year, I got a lot of comments on how they look designer and they’re so comfy too," writes one customer.

While another says: "Amazing value for money, great fit and look more expensive than they are. So pleased with my purchase."

A slightly more pricey pair, which drops - and sells out - every summer, is the Dune Loupe sandal. Made from real leather, they look just like the Hermès sandals, even down to the subtle contrast stitch detail.

Retailing for £95, they will last you season after season. They’re currently available in most sizes, but we don’t think this will be the case for long.

Meghan and Harry’s outing comes just a week after the Duchess was spotted hiking in Montecito last Sunday.

The 41-year-old former Suits actress was joined by friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, looking super casual in a pair of black sports leggings, a J.Crew jacket, a straw hat and a bandana knotted around her neck.

She spent the rest of the weekend celebrating her son Archie's fourth birthday, with news reports confirming they had a "private celebration" at home, while Harry attended King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

NOW SHOP

Holly Willoughby’s £35 sandals are so similar to the Hermès Oran slides

8 things Duchess Meghan loves that you can buy on Amazon

Meghan Markle's sold-out sandals are back in stock - and on sale

Other topics

More Royal Style

See more