7 royals in amazing aqua! Princess Kate, Princess Diana and more

Since Kim Kardashian graced the red carpet at the Oscars After Party last year in an aqua Balenciaga dress, the hue has been permanently on our agendas. The popularity of the summery shade has even infiltrated the royal sphere, being championed by those including the Princess of Wales to Princess Salma of Jordan.

Aqua reigned supreme at the recent wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his bride Saudi architect Rajwa Alsaif, which took place on Thursday, June 1. Jordanian royals including Princess Zeina of Jordan came out in force sporting amazing aqua, so we’ve decided to solidify our love for the colour in the form of a round-up.

© Getty Kim Kardashian wore aqua for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Keep reading to discover which royal ladies have dazzled in aqua blue across the years…

Princess of Wales © Getty The Princess of Wales delighted royal fashion followers back in March 2022 as she attended a meeting with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis in the most intriguing shade of aqua. The royal teamed her custom-made Emilia Wickstead dress with a beautiful set of earrings in a matching shade of blue. She sported a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede heels and wore her hair pulled back into a high ponytail. © Getty A few years prior, Prince William’s wife arrived at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan sporting an ombred aqua ensemble. The royal looked modest yet mesmerising in the trouser-top combo that came complete with nude pumps and a draped neckline.

Princess Diana © Getty One of the most popular outfits in her iconic sartorial archive, Princess Diana’s rich aqua-blue dress was a standout moment. The People’s Princess wore the silk taffeta gown to attend a banquet at Claridges. Her look was elevated by the Spencer Diamond Tiara and Queen Mary's Cabochon diamond and emerald choker.

Duchess of Sussex © Getty The Duchess of Sussex shelved her go-to neutral tones for something with a touch more brilliance as she joined her husband Prince Harry for The Endeavour Fund Award in 2020. The outing, which saw the Duchess make her first public appearance since she and husband Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals, prompted Meghan to experiment with colour. She wore an aqua number by Victoria Beckham paired with pointed Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps and a Stella McCartney clutch.

Princess Jalila Bint Ali of Jordan © Royal Hashemite Court Princess Jalila Bint Ali of Jordan, daughter of Prince Ali bin Hussein of Jordan, graced Crown Prince Al-Hussein & Rajwa Al Saif’s wedding ceremony in effortless style. The royal has a Cinderella moment in Edelina Joyce’s ‘Embellished Cape Gown’ which boasted willowy caped sleeves, a rounded neckline, an all-over sparkle design and delicate layers of sheer fabric.

Princess Salma of Jordan © Royal Hashemite Court Princess Salma of Jordan, the second daughter of Queen Rania of Jordan, attended the beautiful wedding in Stella McCartney. The royal wore the British designer’s ‘Draped Maxi Dress in Aqua Blue,’ boasted an asymmetrical design and was paired with some gold leather hells by Jennifer Chamandi.

Princess Zeina of Jordan © Royal Hashemite Court Princess Zeina of Jordan followed suit, stepping out in Sofiyaa’s divine ‘Kalika Stretch Crepe Gown,’ for the opulent occasion. Th royal added an extra designer twist to her wedding guest attire, completing the look with Bottega Veneta’s ‘Intrecciato Knot Clutch in Beige.’

The Queen © Getty The late Queen Elizabeth II was famously a fan of colour. Back in 2012, she was joined by Prince William and Princess Kate at Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham. She looked lovely in a twee aqua blue coat dress complete with a prim hat and gleaming diamond jewels.

