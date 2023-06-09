Princess Kate wore a mini skirt and nobody clocked it

Gen Z trends often dictate that maxi skirts are the must-have pieces for summer, but we beg to differ. Mini skirts will always hold a place in our hearts, and it seems that the Princess of Wales is in agreement with this.

Back in 2008, the royal-to-be attended the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor in a tightly-fitted baby blue blazer layered over a floaty floral dress featuring sheer layers and a purple-blue sprawling print. A feathered fascinator perched atop her chocolate tresses and a natural makeup look sealed the sartorial deal.

Yet, fans descended into fashion flurry when the wind picked up and cheekily blew the royal’s sheer skirt up to reveal a mini silhouette underneath. Clearly part of Kate’s floral frock, the stiffer undergarment boasted a dreamy lavender hue with a glimmering sheen.

Royal protocol favours a longer hemline, so a royal lady in a mini is a sight to behold. The mini skirt exudes a certain confidence that has appealed to royal ladies during more casual outings, including Princess Diana, Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Sussex.

Before marrying Prince William and becoming one of the most beloved members of the royal family, Princess Kate was often spotted out and about in a mini skirt. Back in 2007, the princess-to-be was pictured in a white denim number during the Badminton Horse Trials, wearing what has become one of her most popular looks to date. The outfit has since become one of her most popular to date.

When it came to mini hemlines, Kate took a leaf out of her late mother-in-law’s style book. Undoubtedly, Princess Diana reigned supreme in the mini skirt department. Prince Harry and William's mother knew exactly how to turn out a tailored yet contemporary look, and we especially love this blue Versace concoction.

We have the late designer Dame Mary Quant to thank for the epic influence of the mini skirt. The designer established herself as one of the driving forces of British fashion and is often credited as the ‘inventor of the mini skirt’ which became one of the defining styles of the 1960s.

The legendary British fashion designer died aged 93 on 13 April, 2023. In a statement from her family it was announced that she, "died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning".

The family continued that she was “one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator… She opened her first shop Bazaar in the Kings Road in 1955 and her far-sighted and creative talents quickly established a unique contribution to British fashion."

Fun photos of royals in mini skirts:

