Princess Kate debuts stunning jewels from late Queen for glittering tiara moment

The Princess of Wales paid homage to the late monarch with her poignant choice of jewellery

The Princess of Wales showcased the sweetest blush look as she of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest daughter, Princess Iman bint Abdullah on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated wedding, which was broadcast live via Jordan TV News, saw the Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the gardens at Zahran Palace in their typical splendor. While Princess Kate dazzled with her blossom pink dress by Elie Saab, all eyes fell on her exquisite jewellery selection.

Princess Kate elevated her look, which was sourced from the Lebanese fashion designer’s Autumn/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection, with jewels that once belonged to the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate stunned in an Elie Saab dress from 2017

According to Instagram account @britishroyaljewels, the mother-of-three wore the Queen’s ‘Greville Chandelier Earrings.’

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple's attendance was revealed the night before as they were pictured entering their hotel in Jordan

The decadent pieces have been altered several times but date back to 1918 when Mrs. Ronald Greville ordered a pair of drop earrings from Cartier. In September 1922, Cartier supplied an additional six marquise and six baton brilliants to lengthen the earrings. In 1929 they were altered a final time to add 10 "assorted" diamonds to create their current design.

he pear-shaped jewels were among those bequeathed to The Queen Mother by Mrs. Greville in 1942. In 1947, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presented the earrings to Princess Elizabeth as a wedding gift, and now they are also beloved by Princess Kate.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple are good friends with the King and Queen's son, Prince Hussein

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif were married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan. Around 140 guests were in attendance at the nuptials, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, foreign royals and heads of state.

While Princess Kate kept things traditional, Rajwa Al Saif went for a surprisingly modern look in her own Elie Saab gown.

© Roya News Kate wore the late monarch's beautiful earrings

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by fellow guests including Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina, and First Lady Jill Biden. Naturally, it was a fashion feast.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Beatrice spoke briefly to King Abdullah and Queen Rania ahead of the ceremony

The newly styled princess of Jordan looked incredible in an ultra-chic, figure-hugging gown with an asymmetrical neckline, flattering ruching across the bodice and a fitted column skirt. An elegant, long train complete with delicate embellishments was attached to the lower back, creating a true contemporary princess silhouette.

Much to fans' delight, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding. The British royal arrived at the St Regis hotel turning out a true Cinderella moment for the occasion, dazzling in Needle & Thread’s ‘Celia Gown.’

The gown, which currently retails online for £450 (down from £675) features tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems. Princess Kate is also a fan of the statement frock, owning her own version in radiant red.

