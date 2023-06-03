Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate’s pink gown to Princess Beatrice's rare tiara

We’d like to personally thank Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif for hosting the most stylish wedding of the season on Thursday, June 1. Less than three months after Princess Iman's wedding with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis, Queen Rania Al Abdullah watched another of her children tie the knot – and we need to take a moment to remember the outfits.

The Jordanian royal attended her son’s nuptials alongside her husband King Abdullah II, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina, and First Lady Jill Biden. Naturally, the day was a visual feast of fashion.

WATCH: Princess Rajwa Al Saif Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan in full wedding outfits

Not only that, but more royals were out in force back home in Britain to attend various events, be it races, parades or parties. Scroll on to discover the best dressed royal ladies this week has seen so far…

The Princess of Wales © Royal Hashemite Court Kate stunned in an Elie Saab dress from 2017 The Princess of Wales was the picture of elegance as she arrived at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday – looking stunning in a blush pink Elie Saab gown with lace details. Adding a neutral clutch bag to her look for the royal occasion, Kate styled her hair in bouncy Hollywood curls and sported her usual natural makeup. © Royal Hashemite Court The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a Jenny Packham dress The Princess of Wales arrived at a formal banquet later that day to celebrate the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his bride Rajwa Al Saif, looking beautiful in a shimmering pink gown by Jenny Packham. Kate, accompanied by her husband Prince William, chose the dazzling Lover's Knot tiara to accessorise her look, adding more beautiful jewels with the late Queen's sparkling Greville Chandelier earrings.

Princess Beatrice Beatrice looked incredible in a Needle & Thread dress Princess Beatrice delighted fans with her surprise appearance at the wedding. The British royal arrived at the St Regis hotel in Amman alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and other royals including Queen Rania of Jordan, who witnessed another of her children tie the knot on the big day. Princess Beatrice turned out a true Cinderella moment for the occasion, dazzling in Needle & Thread’s ‘Celia Gown.' The gown, which currently retails online for £450 (down from £675) features tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems. Princess Kate is also a fan of the statement frock, owning her own version in radiant red.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara Later that evening, Beatrice attended a special wedding banquet, hosted at Al Husseiniya Palace. While she looked radiant in an embellished number by Reem Acra, all attention fell on her jewellery choice – a rarely-seen York Tiara.

The York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard, was famously worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson for her 1986 royal wedding with Prince Andrew. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.



Queen Rania of Jordan © Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania, in Dior, alongside her husband King Abdullah Queen Rania greeting guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding looking divine in Dior. The royal dazzled in a modest yet sleek black dress featuring gold embellished sleeves and a decadent collar. She wore her caramel curls tied up in a chic updo.



Queen Maxima of the Netherlands © Royal Hashemite Court Queen Maxima and King Willem attended without Princess Amalia, who joined them for the state banquet

Queen Maxima and King Willem attended without Princess Amalia, who joined them later in the evening for the state banquet. Queen Maxima looked fabulous in florals wearing Luisa Beccaria's 'Organza Printed Wide Sleeves Gown in Blue.'



Princess Jalila Bint Ali of Jordan © Royal Hashemite Court Princess Jalila Bint Ali of Jordan sparkled in blue Princess Jalila Bint Ali of Jordan, daughter of Prince Ali bin Hussein of Jordan, graced Crown Prince Al-Hussein & Rajwa Al Saif’s wedding ceremony in effortless style. The royal has a Cinderella moment in Edelina Joyce’s ‘Embellished Cape Gown’ which boasted willowy caped sleeves, a rounded neckline, an all-over sparkle design and delicate layers of sheer fabric.





Princess Salma of Jordan © Royal Hashemite Court Aqua was the most popular clothing colour at the beautiful wedding Princess Salma of Jordan, the second daughter of Queen Rania of Jordan, attended the beautiful wedding in Stella McCartney. The royal wore the British designer’s ‘Draped Maxi Dress in Aqua Blue,’ boasted an asymmetrical design and was paired with some gold leather hells by Jennifer Chamandi.





Princess Zeina of Jordan

© Royal Hashemite Court The royal looked stunning the caped gown Princess Zeina of Jordan followed suit, stepping out in Sofiyaa’s divine ‘Kalika Stretch Crepe Gown,’ for the opulent occasion. Th royal added an extra designer twist to her wedding guest attire, completing the look with Bottega Veneta’s ‘Intrecciato Knot Clutch in Beige.’



Zara Tindall © Alamy Zara looked lovely in a striped dress with a belted waistline Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a sun-soaked day out on Saturday as they attended the races at Epsom. Zara opted for a playful yet polished look as she joined her husband for the event, sparking excitement for summer dressing within us all The 42-year-old looked refined in a white shirt-style dress featuring vertical black stripes, half-length rolled-up sleeves and a belted waistline. The number also boasted a peasant collar and a midi silhouette, which led the eye down to her elegant footwear. © Max Mumby/Indigo Zara stunned wearing a Zimmermann dress The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco welcomed a whole host of celebrities and royals to enjoy race day on Sunday, including Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall at the event. The pair were snapped on the sidelines looking loved-up as they watched Red Bull's Max Verstappen race his way to victory. Zara was dressed to perfection wearing one of her favourite Zimmermann dresses. The 'Honour' midi dress has been seen before, but this time she added a brand new accessory - the Aspinal of London micro Lottie bag in Ivory Pebble.



Princess Anne © Shutterstock Princess Anne looked magical in mint Princess Anne is renowned for being the hardest working member of the royal family, racking up a record number of public engagements in 2022, but her wardrobe works even harder. The Princess Royal put in a smart appearance at the 30th Anniversary Parade for the Royal Logistic Corps in Winchester on Thursday, dressed to the nines in a pretty pastel coat and coordinating hat. The 72-year-old royal caught the eye in a smart fit-and-flare coat in a pretty mint green shade, boasting silk button detailing and a demure knee-length cut. Princess Anne wore a bold teal dress underneath her statement outerwear and set off her elegant attire with a wide-brimmed hat embellished with ribbon detailing.



