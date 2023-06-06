Princess Kate stuns in twee gingham blazer and skinny trousers

The Princess of Wales made a cool yet casual outing on Tuesday, serving up quite the inspiration for everyday summer dressing. The royal visited the Windsor Family Hub to hear about the important work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas. Naturally, she looked lovely as ever for the occasion.
The 41-year-old slipped into the sweetest baby blue gingham blazer which was layered over a simple white tank top and some dark wash blue trousers. Swapping her signature stilettos for a more practical design, the royal stepped out in a pair of navy point-toe ballerina flats, tapping into the overriding Balletcore trend of this season.
Princess Kate wore her ever-flowing locks down loose with a subtle side parting and opted for a radiant beauty blend to highlight her natural features. A honied complexion, a rosy pink lip, a bronzed smoky eye, and a dusting of blush culminated in a flawless palette.
In terms of jewellery, the royal wore a matching necklace and earring set that boasted disc-shaped pendants in sophisticated silver tones.
The mother-of-three pensively engaged with her hosts at the charity. The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
Princess Kate has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.
The royal’s casual ensemble followed a stand-out style moment from last week. The Prince and Princess of Wales joined guests at the wedding banquet to celebrate newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif's marriage on June 1.
Princess Rajwa looked absolutely beautiful in an Elie Saab gown with a new tiara for the marriage ceremony, and later changed into a Dolce & Gabbana number with white arm gloves for the evening banquet.
King Abdullah and Queen Rania hosted a number of royals including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.
Kate glittered in a pink sequin gown by one of her go-to fashion designers, Jenny Packham, which she teamed with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, once worn frequently by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.
William's cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended the wedding banquet. Beatrice wore a pretty embellished dress by Needle & Thread for the ceremony, and changed into a blush gown with fluted sleeves by Reem Acra for the evening.
