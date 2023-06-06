Princess Kate stuns in twee gingham blazer and skinny trousers

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton stuns in gingham and super skinny trousers
Prince William’s wife looked gorgeous in gingham for her casual outing

Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauLifestyle Writer

The Princess of Wales made a cool yet casual outing on Tuesday, serving up quite the inspiration for everyday summer dressing. The royal visited the Windsor Family Hub to hear about the important work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas. Naturally, she looked lovely as ever for the occasion.

The 41-year-old slipped into the sweetest baby blue gingham blazer which was layered over a simple white tank top and some dark wash blue trousers. Swapping her signature stilettos for a more practical design, the royal stepped out in a pair of navy point-toe ballerina flats, tapping into the overriding Balletcore trend of this season.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's incredible kindness revealed

 

Princess Kate wore her ever-flowing locks down loose with a subtle side parting and opted for a radiant beauty blend to highlight her natural features. A honied complexion, a rosy pink lip, a bronzed smoky eye, and a dusting of blush culminated in a flawless palette.

The Princess of Wales arriving at the Windsor Family Hub © Getty
The Princess of Wales arriving at the Windsor Family Hub

In terms of jewellery, the royal wore a matching necklace and earring set that boasted disc-shaped pendants in sophisticated silver tones.

kate middleton in pretty gingham© Getty
The royal opted for pretty gingham

The mother-of-three pensively engaged with her hosts at the charity. The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. 

kate middleton with staff during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub © Getty
The royal spoke with staff during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub

Princess Kate has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

Princess Kate wearing her bouncy locks down loose© Getty
Princess Kate wore her bouncy locks down loose

The royal’s casual ensemble followed a stand-out style moment from last week. The Prince and Princess of Wales joined guests at the wedding banquet to celebrate newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif's marriage on June 1.

Prince William's wife kate middleton laughing© Getty
Prince William's wife sported some navy trousers to match her summery blazer

Princess Rajwa looked absolutely beautiful in an Elie Saab gown with a new tiara for the marriage ceremony, and later changed into a Dolce & Gabbana number with white arm gloves for the evening banquet.

kate middleton spent time with a group accessing the early years set of services during her outing© Getty
The royal spent time with a group accessing the early years set of services during her outing

King Abdullah and Queen Rania hosted a number of royals including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Princess Kate with a natural yet glowing makeup look© Getty
Princess Kate dazzled with a natural yet glowing makeup look

 Kate glittered in a pink sequin gown by one of her go-to fashion designers, Jenny Packham, which she teamed with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, once worn frequently by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. 

DETAILS: The Prince and Princess of Wales wow at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa's wedding banquet

William's cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended the wedding banquet. Beatrice wore a pretty embellished dress by Needle & Thread for the ceremony, and changed into a blush gown with fluted sleeves by Reem Acra for the evening. 

Best gingham blazers to shop:

  • nobody's child gingham blazer

    Nobody's Child Gingham Blazer

    Minty green is a great shade for summer if pink isn't your thing.

    Wear this Nobody's Child blazer oversized for extra style kudos.

  • Tu Sainsbury's Blazer

    Tu Clothing Gingham Blazer

    For under £15, nab this Tu Clothing gingham blazer is a lightweight material - perfect for the warmer months.

  • Mango Gingham Blazer

    Mango Gingham Blazer

    This smarter blazer features a beige-brown check and structured fit.

  • Boden Gingham Blazer

    Boden Gingham Blazer

    A linen gingham blazer will see you through every summer occasion - from work to play and everything else inbetween.

  • Ghospell Gingham Blazer

    Ghospell Gingham Blazer

    Big checks make this blazer stand out from the crowd. There's matching gingham trousers too for a very cool suited look.

