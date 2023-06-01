Princess Kate glitters in diamond tiara and gown at Jordanian royal wedding banquet

The Princess of Wales has arrived at a formal banquet to celebrate the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his bride Rajwa Al Saif, looking beautiful in a shimmering pink gown by Jenny Packham.
Kate, accompanied by her husband Prince William, chose the dazzling Lover's Knot tiara to accessorise her look, adding more beautiful jewels with her sparkling Greville Chandelier earrings.
She wore her hair in gorgeous curls and kept her makeup fresh and dewy to complete her look. The exquisite tiara, which was made by Garrards in 1914 for Queen Mary, was a favourite of the late Princess Diana and was last worn by Kate to attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
Princess Kate also wore a blue sash, signifying her position as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest ranking of chivalry personally awarded by the late Queen for being in her service.
She also sported the Royal Family Order, proudly displaying the yellow ribbon on her chest. It features a miniature portrait of the monarch surrounded by diamonds.
Earlier today, Kate and William attended the special Jordanian wedding ceremony alongside 140 other guests, with the Princess looking stunning in a blush pink Elie Saab gown with lace details.
Adding a neutral clutch bag to her look for the royal occasion, Kate styled her hair in bouncy Hollywood curls and sported her usual natural makeup.
The Islamic marriage ceremony known as 'katb ktab' took place in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.
Other royal guests in attendance included Princess Takamado of Japan and Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.
The British royals were confirmed to be attending the wedding on Wednesday, when they were pictured arriving at their hotel in Jordan.
As ever, Kate looked chic in one of her go-to outfits - an Alexander McQueen trouser suit teamed with a pair of burgundy heels and a simple white top.
She carried a transparent travel bag with an evil eye detail, which no doubt housed some of her essentials.
Jordan's royal wedding is the first major international royal event that Prince William and Kate have attended – previously, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have attended several royal weddings such as Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden back in 2010 and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's in Monaco in 2011.
William and Kate's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are thought to have remained at home.
The royal couple share a strong bond with the Jordanian royal family, which has only been further confirmed by their appearance at the wedding.
Prince William also has a good friendship with the royal groom Crown Prince Hussein, and memorably was pictured watching an England World Cup game at his home during a royal visit to Jordan in 2018.
READ NEXT: 10 times Princess Kate dazzled in show-stopping tiaras
Princess Kate even lived in Jordan for a period of her childhood between 1984 and 1986, when her father Michael Middleton worked for British Airways.
Get Princess Kate's tiara look:
Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.