Princess Eugenie nails Chanel runaway look in chic tweed during surprise outing in Abu Dhabi

Princess Eugenie recently turned heads in a chic Chanel ensemble as the royal visited the Canvas Art Gallery at Abu Dhabi Art 2023.

Her presence at the gallery was a significant affirmation of her commitment to the arts, as she explored the creative expressions of artists Bushra Waqas Khan and Wardha Shabbir.

Dressed in a classic Chanel tweed jacket paired with an elegant long black Zara skirt and Dune slingbacks, Princess Eugenie exuded a blend of royal grace and an art connoisseur's curiosity.

Her hair was styled in loose waves and she kept her makeup neutral and paired back to enhance her natural beauty.

The 33-year-old royal, alongside Ali Jameel, showed a keen interest in the intricate processes and concepts behind the artworks, engaging deeply with the pieces on display.

This engagement highlights her role in fostering artistic discourse, resonating with the mission of cultural institutions like the Jameel Arts Centre and Art Dubai.

Princess Eugenie's deep-seated interest in art isn't a newfound pursuit as she recently spoke of her close relationship with Tracey Emin.

In a candid revelation, Eugenie shared on the White Wine Question Time podcast with Kate Thornton that she affectionately refers to the artist as 'Aunty Tracey,' a moniker born out of their shared experiences as English women carving out their paths in New York.

"She became Aunty Tracy because we would hang out in New York not really knowing anyone," Eugenie recalled, reflecting on their bond that was cemented over art discussions and shared meals.

"I'd seen everything she'd done in 1997. I did art history at school and read about her," she added, marking the transition from studying Emin's work academically to knowing her personally.

The princess's foray into the New York art scene was marked by her stint at Paddle8, where she was not only professionally involved in the art world but also expanded her social circle to include art world stalwarts and celebrities.

Through these experiences, Eugenie has built a profound understanding and appreciation for art, which continues to influence her royal engagements and personal endeavors.

Eugenie's reflections on her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her sister, Beatrice, reveal the foundational influence her family has had on her values and outlook.

The late Queen's example of duty and compassion has been a guiding force for Eugenie, instilling in her the virtues of strength, kindness, and a sense of service.

"We learnt how to do things from her, as well as how to talk to people, how to stay strong and dutiful and kind; she really instilled in us a huge amount, and gosh, I'm lucky to have a bit of her in me," Eugenie expressed, paying homage to the late monarch's legacy.

Her relationship with Beatrice, too, is a source of strength and guidance. "My sister she is incredible. She's a great mum I always ring her, I ring her for nearly everything," Eugenie shared, highlighting the close-knit bond they share.

Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also played a pivotal role in shaping her philanthropic spirit.

"My mum really grounded me... Her example is definitely something I live by. Same goes really for my grandmother. She was so, she was just one of the best people in the world," Eugenie fondly recounted.

