Duchess Sophie borrows dress from Princess Eugenie's wardrobe – see

We're used to seeing mother-daughter duo Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor share their clothes, but this week saw the Duchess of Edinburgh dive into the wardrobe of an entirely different royal.

For an engagement in Winchester, 58-year-old Sophie borrowed a look from 31-year-old Princess Eugenie, opting to wear an oatmeal-coloured midi-dress by designer Gabriela Hearst, costing a cool £1,180.

As reported by Royal Fashion Police, Princess Eugenie first wore the wool cashmere and silk-blend midi dress two years ago in November 2021 to Cop26. Both ladies paired the dress with boots, with Sophie wearing a tan suede pair and Eugenie opting for a light cream ankle boot.

Sophie's fans were in love with her autumnal style, commenting: "This is a great autumn look on Sophie. The dress is beautiful and the coat is a nice complement. Boots and belt are the perfect finishing touch. The whole look is chic and unfussy."

Another wrote: "I love this with those boots! Sensible, stylish working outfit." A third praised: "This is a great dress on her. What sweet pics."

People equally praised Eugenie when she wore the dress, writing: "Looking fabulous," and: "Beautiful Eugenie." See the video of Eugenie wearing her dress below...

We're not surprised royal watchers were taken by the chic dress. It's the perfect neutral addition to any wardrobe and can be dressed up or down for workwear or evening occasions.

Sophie added an extremely personal addition to her take on the outfit, wearing a pendant necklace, engraved with: "The golden thread of courage has no end".

© Getty Duchess Sophie's necklace is a nod to the late Queen

The quote comes from a speech made by the late Queen Elizabeth II in her 1981 Christmas address, taken from a poem.

Who is royal favourite Gabriela Hearst?

Eugenie and Sophie aren't the only fans of Uruguay-born designer Gabriela Hearst. Her designs are a regular fixture in Princess Kate's wardrobe, with the brand known for sustainable practices such as using deadstock and recycled materials to create the garments.

Meghan Markle also supports the brand and has been pictured with their Demi bag on several occasions, as well as wearing a monochrome jumpsuit by the designer while out for dinner in New York in summer 2022 – talk about a royal seal of approval!

Duchess Sophie's sustainable choices

As well as sharing clothes with fellow royals, Duchess Sophie regularly makes an effort to choose sustainable brands when selecting her outfits for public occasions. She also follows in Princess Kate's footsteps by frequently rewearing outfits.

© Getty Kate and Sophie both like to rewear outfits

For example, this week saw Prince Edward's wife attended a dinner at Rochester Cathedral wearing the 'Larigne' wrap dress from the royally-loved brand, MaxMara, a dress she previously wore to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall back in 2021 – it must be a favourite choice for November events!

We commend Sophie's sustainable efforts and look forward to seeing what she wears next!

