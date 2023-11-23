Everything Princess Eugenie has said about her sons August and Ernest

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank became parents in February 2021 with the birth of their first child, August.

The couple, who split their time between London and Portugal, added to their family this year when they welcomed baby Ernest in May.

Eugenie, 33, often shares updates and anecdotes about her two little ones, including a recent snap of the family-of-four on the beach in Portugal.

The royals has also opened up a lot about being a mother to her two young sons, including some relatable parenting challenges.

Here's everything Eugenie has said about being mum to Augie and Ernie, as she calls them.

Future education

© Getty Princess Eugenie's first day at Upton House School

Appearing on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware earlier this week, the Princess says she doesn't plan to send her sons to boarding school until they're 13.

"My husband went to boarding school at eight," Eugenie explained. "Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."

She added: "I wouldn't send them at eight - I haven't told Jack that."

Sleeping habits

© Instagram August with his baby brother Ernest, who was born in May

One of the most common questions parents get asked is how well their children sleep.

"I think I've got magic children that take after me and Jack. They love sleeping," Eugenie told the Table Manners podcast. "Augie's up a bit early, but Ernie sleeps 'til 8 in the morning."

She quipped: "I think they heard me say when they were in my tummy, 'You will sleep because if I don't sleep, I'm a dragon.' Sleep's integral to me."

Eugenie also confessed on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time, which aired in October: "If there was a tournament in the Olympics of sleeping, I think I would win it. I could sleep for Great Britain as a national sport and so I think my boys have gained that talent, and they are deep, deep sleepers. I hate to say this to all mums listening, but they are really good sleepers."

Mealtimes

She described her son as "easy and wonderful boys" to Kate Thornton but admitted: "There are other things that don't go well - feeding times are tearing my hair out type moments but sleep is not a problem at the moment. There's always sleep regression and things like that coming."

Sharing her children on social media

Eugenie often shares cute snaps of August and Ernest on her personal Instagram account, including this adorable clip of Augie dancing.

WATCH: August Brooksbank dances around in adorable video

But the royal is mindful of how much she shares, telling Kate Thorton: "I don't want to overpost my children or family life. I'm constantly finding a balance."

Instilling her values

© Instagram August and his cousin Sienna at London Zoo

Like her uncle King Charles, Eugenie is a proud environmentalist and is an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation.

The Princess, who had a plastic-free wedding in 2018, spoke about August following in her footsteps as she appeared at the World Economic Forum event in Davos.

She said at the time: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. Everything is for them, right?"

She added: "Every decision we now make has to be about how August is going to be able to live his life."

