Princess Eugenie rocks flippy skirt and vampy knee-high boots for glamorous girls' night

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a rare evening off parenting duties to enjoy a glamorous girls' night with her sister, Princess Beatrice, and their close friend Natalie Pinkham on Tuesday.

The royal mother-of-two, 33, was seen leaving the illustrious Casa Cruz, a glamorous clubby restaurant in West London frequented by the Beckhams and Prince Harry before he relocated to Santa Barbara.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, Princess Eugenie wrapped up warm in a chequered coat by royally-loved brand, Weekend MaxMara.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's style evolution

The statement outerwear has served a regular place in Eugenie's wardrobe over the seasons. Featuring a snug wool-blend tweed, a wide lapel collar and cuff tab-embellished raglan sleeves, we love the coat's playful fringed hemline for maximum wow-factor effect.

© Getty Princess Eugenie's Weekend MaxMara coat is one of her favourites for autumn and winter

Princess Eugenie paired the £700 designer outerwear piece, coined the 'Cartone Coat,' with a pair of black semi-sheer tights and black suede-heeled boots.

She clutched a Strathberry 'Lana Osette' handbag and opted for a dewy makeup look for her girls' night glow. Keeping it casual, Eugenie wore her chocolate brown tresses in a neat low bun, showing off a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings.

© Getty Princess Eugenie wore the coat to join her husband Jack Brooksbank attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December 2022

During the low-key evening in Notting Hill, Princess Beatrice looked equally effortless in a military jacket from ME+EM and a flippy mini skirt.

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out which ghost haunts Prince William and Kate's home

The royal sisters, who are only 19 months apart in age, have always been inseparable, with Eugenie proclaiming in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod'. They are my best friends in the world."

© Getty Eugenie, Sarah and Beatrice call themselves 'The Tripod'

Both Eugenie and Beatrice welcomed their first children within months of each other, initiating an early bond between August, Sienna and baby Ernest who are all growing up together.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are just 19 months apart from each other

Princess Eugenie further highlighted her close relationship with her sister in a heartwarming Instagram post shared in honour of International Women's Day earlier this year. It read: "Happy International Women's Day. I'm so lucky to have my mum and sister as two incredible women in my life. Beabea, Mumma so proud of you! Xx"