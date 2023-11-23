Princess Kate never breaks these 6 royal beauty rules

Princess Kate never misses a beat when it comes to all things beauty, I can't think of a time when she has stepped out without looking perfect from head to toe, and yes, that includes just hours after giving birth.

But it isn't a mean feat, as being officially part of the royal family comes with a long list of beauty do's and don'ts, the main one being, 'no heavy makeup' which the Princess of Wales navigates immaculately.

© Scott Heavey Princess Kate sported a bouncy blow-dry and immaculate makeup just hours after welcoming Prince George in 2013

And expert Saffron Hughes at False Eyelashes agrees, explaining: "From dress codes to etiquette rules, the royal family are mindful of the high standards that have been set for them.

"The Princess of Wales has perfected her execution of approaching beauty, even when following The Firm’s set rules and regulations."

But what is the Princess of Wales' secret beauty rulebook that keeps her within royal expectations? Keep scrolling to find out!

No bright lipstick

We have all been through the struggles of a bold lip, whether you accidentally have a slick of rouge on your front teeth, or unknowingly brushed your crisp white sleeve across your letterbox red mouth, if there's one thing we can all agree it's that opting for a daring lip colour can be a high-maintenance choice.

Not to mention that bold colours risk looking harsh against your skin tone. Princess Kate always sticks to a fabulously flattering soft pink and nude colour palette when it comes to choosing her lipstick. Who can forget her beautifully soft bridal look in 2011 when she chose matching rosy blusher and lipstick - just perfection!

© Max Mumby/Indigo On her wedding day in 2011, Princess Kate donned flawless rosy cheeks and matching lipstick

However, we have seen a number of royals break this rule, Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's favourite shade was a bold Elizabeth Arden lipstick aptly named 'Pink Punch'.

© Oli Scarff Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II loved her go-to Elizabeth Arden pink shade

Not to mention Princess Anne who has been spotted donning a red lip from time to time!

Subtle base face makeup

Being the Princess of Wales and constantly photographed, Kate and her team have certainly perfected how to subtly enhance her natural beauty, and what better way than to always ensure her skin is always glowing? "Dewy foundation, thick brows and her rosy pink cheeks appear to be the Princess' go-to for every occasion", Saffron revealed.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess' skin is always glowing!

No heavy contour

The royals strictly forbid heavy makeup, and whilst contouring can intricately sculpt one's face, it leaves a large margin for error with the variety of different shades used. Princess Kate swaps contouring for liquid illuminator, further ensuring her skin remains glowing all day. Saffron confirmed: "Kate utilises a dewy foundation and liquid highlighter which accentuates cheekbones just as much as a contour shade would".

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales opts for illuminator rather than harsh contouring

No heavy eye makeup

Whether she's stepping out on the red carpet, or making a public visit to greet eager royal fans, Kate knows how to switch it up from day to night effortlessly. Saffron explained that for her daytime engagements, her usual look is to ensure: "Her eye makeup remains bright and natural. Kate opts for eyeliner on the outer corner of the lower lash line, a matte brown eyeshadow on the lid and a coat of mascara to brighten the eyes."

© Karwai Tang Princess Kate opted for the most flattering smokey eye shaddow at the Earthshot Prize in 2022

That doesn't mean she's a stranger to a smokey-eye. Who can forget when the Princess turned heads at the Earthshot Prize 2022 when she stepped out in a daring green dress, finished with a soft brown smokey eyeshadow combination - utterly flawless.

Hair must also be well-kept

If we have hair envy, it's for Princess Kate. Her luscious brunette tresses are seldom seen untamed. Whilst her go-to is a fabulously silky blow-dry, when she does opt for an updo, there is never a hair out of place.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate has nailed the silky blow-dry and is seldom seen without her hair looking immaculate

It isn't just her hairstyle that is immaculate, but her hair colour too is always perfect. The royal family are strict about hair colour and insists that members do not dye their hair anything to far from their natural hair colour. Kate handles this perfectly, keeping within two shades of her two shades of her usual mahogany brown.

© Mark Cuthbert Even when it comes to an updo the Princess of Wales' tresses remain firmly intact

Never seen touching makeup up

Looking poised at royal events is a fundamental part of Princess Kate's role, which often involves her being on her feet for hours at a time, therefore she knows all the best ways to keep her makeup looking perfect all day.





"Kate will come to events with makeup at her arsenal in case of emergencies, however, it's likely it’ll go unused. Another beauty rule is that the royal women mustn't touch up their appearance in public so instead, Kate will use a budge-proof setting spray and primer," Saffron revealed.