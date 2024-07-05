Did Carole Middleton send a secret political message with her election day outfit?

On Thursday, the fabulous Carole Middleton looked incredible as she headed to the fourth day of Wimbledon.

The mother of the Princess of Wales looked impeccably stylish as ever, donning a stunning white floral dress, which she teamed with a white blazer and low block heel pumps, as well as chic shades.

© Getty Carole Middleton looked amazing at Wimbledon wearing a Cefinn dress

The mother-of-three's dress actually came from Cefinn - Samantha Cameron's fashion brand. Samantha - who many affectionately refer to as Sam Cam - is married to David Cameron, who served as the UK prime minister for six years from 2010. He, of course, was the head of the Conservative Party.

Was it poignant that Carole chose to don this dress on July 4 - UK election day? Who knows!



Cefinn is a hugely popular designer brand and one that Carole has worn before, just like her daughter, so it may just be a total fashion coincidence.



Carole and Kate twinning

Carole often wears brands that her royal daughter covets. Last month during Royal Ascot, the 69-year-old looked fabulous in a dress by Self-Portrait. Kate has consistently been wearing that brand for many years, so it's a great choice for the wife of Micheal Middleton.

© Getty Carole at Royal Ascot wearing a Self Portrait dress

As well as having a penchant for the same brands, the pair have actually worn the same dresses on a few occasions, too. One of Kate's most well-known pink dresses was a stunning shirt dress by ME+EM she first wore back in 2021, and again at the Chelsea Flower show in 2023. The pretty style was a pleated number that featured a cinched waist and buttons all the way down the front.

© Getty Kate wearing the same pink ME+EM dress as her mother Carole

The year after the royal first wore it, Carole headed to Royal Ascot in 2022 and put her own spin on the sophisticated look as she chose the same frock but switched it up with completely different accessories - dressing it with a fancy black fascinator and matching handbag.

