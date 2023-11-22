Lady Samantha Cameron rocks ruffled floral dress to party with royalty

Lady Samantha Cameron was the perfect poster girl for her own fashion brand as she slipped into a bold printed dress from Cefinn to attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Looking enchanting in an emerald-hued 'Aurelie' dress, the wife of Lord David Cameron - who made a shock return to government this month - stunned in the £390 number, which she paired with opaque tights and towering black heels.
Brushing shoulders with the King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the businesswoman stood out in the crepe dress printed with a folksy carnation motif. Complete with floaty sleeves and enhanced by layers of ruffles along the hem, Samantha's elegant silhouette was accentuated in the shimmering, mock-neck gown.
The 52-year-old wore her raven hair in a sleek, straightened style, adding large gold hoops to complete her statement ensemble.
The outing marks Lady Samantha's first public outing since her husband began his lordship following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's major cabinet reshuffle.
It's not the first time the Camerons have been invited to intimate royal events. Back in May, the Lord and Lady were amongst the star-studded guestlist at the Coronation of King Charles III.
Samantha looked exquisite at the historic event in a ruffled red dress adorned with floral motifs, teaming her own-brand outfit with a beautiful titled scarlet hat.
Speaking about her Coronation gown in conversation with milliner Jess Collet, who crafted her magnificent headwear for the day, Samantha said: "I love the excitement and glamour of dressing up. Nothing looks chicer or creates a stronger impression and silhouette than a beautifully designed hat, it’s the ultimate in glamour and sophistication and essential to making an event feel really special."
The mother also donned a blue Cefinn dress when she attended a service of Thanksgiving for the late Queen last year, marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
In another interview, she added: "I wanted to design a collection that had a very modern fashion edge but was easy to wear, style and look after. I want to make it simple for women to feel fashionable, feminine and confident.
"As a busy working mother, partner, and professional creative, I was frustrated by not being able to find contemporary priced, high quality, go-to fashion staples to take me through breakfast with the family and a day in the office followed by an evening out with my friends."