Lady Samantha Cameron rocks ruffled floral dress to party with royalty

Lady Samantha Cameron was the perfect poster girl for her own fashion brand as she slipped into a bold printed dress from Cefinn to attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Looking enchanting in an emerald-hued 'Aurelie' dress, the wife of Lord David Cameron - who made a shock return to government this month - stunned in the £390 number, which she paired with opaque tights and towering black heels.

Brushing shoulders with the King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the businesswoman stood out in the crepe dress printed with a folksy carnation motif. Complete with floaty sleeves and enhanced by layers of ruffles along the hem, Samantha's elegant silhouette was accentuated in the shimmering, mock-neck gown.

© WPA Pool Lord and Lady Cameron attended a State Banquet hosted by King Charles to welcome President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee to the UK

The 52-year-old wore her raven hair in a sleek, straightened style, adding large gold hoops to complete her statement ensemble.

© WPA Pool Lady Samantha Cameron wore a green dress from her own brand

The outing marks Lady Samantha's first public outing since her husband began his lordship following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's major cabinet reshuffle.

It's not the first time the Camerons have been invited to intimate royal events. Back in May, the Lord and Lady were amongst the star-studded guestlist at the Coronation of King Charles III.

Samantha looked exquisite at the historic event in a ruffled red dress adorned with floral motifs, teaming her own-brand outfit with a beautiful titled scarlet hat.

© Getty Former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attended the Coronation in May

Speaking about her Coronation gown in conversation with milliner Jess Collet, who crafted her magnificent headwear for the day, Samantha said: "I love the excitement and glamour of dressing up. Nothing looks chicer or creates a stronger impression and silhouette than a beautifully designed hat, it’s the ultimate in glamour and sophistication and essential to making an event feel really special."

The mother also donned a blue Cefinn dress when she attended a service of Thanksgiving for the late Queen last year, marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

© Dave Benett David and Samantha Cameron at Royal Ascot in June 2023

READ: Samantha Cameron gets candid about mum juggle and the realities of raising children in Downing Street

In another interview, she added: "I wanted to design a collection that had a very modern fashion edge but was easy to wear, style and look after. I want to make it simple for women to feel fashionable, feminine and confident.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Samantha always looks so stylish

"As a busy working mother, partner, and professional creative, I was frustrated by not being able to find contemporary priced, high quality, go-to fashion staples to take me through breakfast with the family and a day in the office followed by an evening out with my friends."