Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate's secret pink sequin moment revealed

It seemed like the entire population of the UK was in London at the weekend, watching the legend that is Taylor Swift in concert and the wonderful Princess Charlotte was at the Wembley Arena too!

The Little Ways Princess Charlotte Is Taking After Her Mum

Enjoying Taylor Swift's Eras tour, Charlotte joined her big brother Prince George in a glittering pink dress at the much-talked about concert and we just loved her look, which reminded us of one of the Princess of Wales' most iconic dresses.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales George and Charlotte look delighted to be having a selfie with Taylor

Joining the thousands of 'Swifties' in her rose gold, almost blush pink number and cute braids, Charlotte was the belle of the ball! Her pretty dress is known as the 'Kids Sequin Party Dress' from high street brand John Lewis and cost a mere £26 at the time of sale. As you can imagine, it's since sold out after the Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter donned it. We hope they bring it back!

Princess Charlotte wore this John Lewis dress for the Taylor Swift concert

It was an action-packed night for the young royal who actually met the singing sensation backstage and even took a selfie with the US star. The official social media channels for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of the incredible moment that proud dad William, George and Charlotte met the Shake it Off singer just 25 minutes before she stepped on stage. Iconic.

© Getty Prince William and Kate at the ARK Gala Dinner in 2011

We couldn't help but notice that Charlotte's dress looked very similar to a high end designer number her mother Kate wore back in 2011.

Yes, Kate's dress was by Jenny Packham, but it had the same rose gold tone, don't you think?

© Getty Kate looked stunning in 2011, wearing her pink sequin dress by Jenny Packham

The mother-of-three stepped out in the style almost thirteen years ago, when she attended the ARK Gala dinner alongside husband Prince William. The bejewelled frock featured a pearlescent rose overlay which was handcrafted with Swarovski crystals on a mesh fabric. Such a statement style, she also re-wore it in 2016. Well, a dress that special can't be worn just once, right?