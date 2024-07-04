Carole and Michael Middleton lead celebrity arrivals on Day 4 of Wimbledon

The sun is shining on day four of Wimbledon and even more world-class tennis awaits the dazzling list of celebrity guests.

Unlike yesterday's showers, the weather couldn't be more perfect for a day at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, so the attending stars will need their most glamorous sunglasses to battle the beating rays not to mention their most chic, Wimbledon-inspired ensembles.

Carole and Michael Middleton were two of the first celebrity arrivals, they were joined by adventurer Bear Grylls and a slew of more famous faces.

Keep scrolling to get a close-up look at all the famous faces that attended the annual tennis tournament on day four…

1/ 4 © Karwai Tang Carole and Michael Middleton The Princess of Wales's parents Carole and Michael Middleton stepped out together for the fourth day of Wimbledon.



Carole donned a gorgeous floral summer dress which she paired with a chic white jacket, adorned with black buttons. Meanwhile, Michael looked smart wearing a blue shirt, yellow tie and navy blue jacket.

2/ 4 © Karwai Tang Bear Grylls Bear Grylls was captured around the grounds of the All England Lawn Tennis Club wearing a slick navy blue suit and white shirt.

3/ 4 © Karwai Tang Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake Chris Robshaw and his pregnant wife Camilla Kerslake matched in blue for their day at Wimbledon. Camilla was positively glowing as she beamed for the camera alongside her husband.



4/ 4 © Karwai Tang HRVY and Mimi Slinger Pop star HRVY headed to SW19 with his girlfriend and Emmerdale star Mimi Slinger.