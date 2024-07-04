Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carole and Michael Middleton lead celebrity arrivals on Day 4 of Wimbledon
Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attends day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© Karwai Tang

See the full list of celebrity arrivals below!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
12 minutes ago
The sun is shining on day four of Wimbledon and even more world-class tennis awaits the dazzling list of celebrity guests.

Unlike yesterday's showers, the weather couldn't be more perfect for a day at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, so the attending stars will need their most glamorous sunglasses to battle the beating rays not to mention their most chic, Wimbledon-inspired ensembles. 

Carole and Michael Middleton were two of the first celebrity arrivals, they were joined by adventurer Bear Grylls and a slew of more famous faces. 

Keep scrolling to get a close-up look at all the famous faces that attended the annual tennis tournament on day four…

1/4

Carole and Michael Middleton

The Princess of Wales's parents Carole and Michael Middleton stepped out together for the fourth day of Wimbledon.

Carole donned a gorgeous floral summer dress which she paired with a chic white jacket, adorned with black buttons. Meanwhile, Michael looked smart wearing a blue shirt, yellow tie and navy blue jacket.

2/4

Bear Grylls attends day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club © Karwai Tang

Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls was captured around the grounds of the All England Lawn Tennis Club wearing a slick navy blue suit and white shirt.

3/4

Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake attend day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club © Karwai Tang

Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake

Chris Robshaw and his pregnant wife Camilla Kerslake matched in blue for their day at Wimbledon. Camilla was positively glowing as she beamed for the camera alongside her husband.

4/4

HRVY and Mimi Slinger attend day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club © Karwai Tang

HRVY and Mimi Slinger

Pop star HRVY headed to SW19 with his girlfriend and Emmerdale star Mimi Slinger.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage.

