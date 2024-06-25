Princess Charlotte keeps causing mass fashion sellouts - just like mum Princess Kate

We are still reeling over the fact that Princess Charlotte went to see Taylor Swift at the weekend and not only got a selfie with the leading lady herself, but she also donned a sequin dress to mark the special occasion. How epic?

And what's more, the high street, glittery dress the royal wore actually sold out mere moments after the general public discovered that Charlotte was wearing it. Talk about a fashion icon in the making!

© The Prince and Princess of Wales Charlotte had a selfie with Taylor Swift

The Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter may only be nine-years-old, but she is already causing sellout situations when it comes to her royal wardrobe.

And you may be surprised to know that not everything Prince George's little sister wears is designer too. The young princess has been spotted rocking many items from the great British high street, from Marks & Spencer to NEXT.

The Charlotte effect

Saturday's concert dress isn't the first time that Charlotte has caused clothes to fly off the shelves.

© Getty Charlotte wore a red Monsoon dress at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace in 2022, which sold out

Back in 2022, Charlotte looked so cute at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace concert and dazzled in a lovely red sequin dress that came from Monsoon. It sold out within a few hours with numerous calls for a restock from excited shoppers.

Birthday photos are widely anticipated by royal fans, and Charlotte's sixth portrait back in 2021 was no different. Prince Louis' elder sister actually made fashion history when she donned a floral dress by luxury children's brand Rachel Riley. Her £59 dress proved to be the fastest-selling item in the brand's 28-year history. Wow!

It seems that Charlotte's selling power is mirroring her mother's.

© Getty Kate first caused a mass sellout with her ISSA dress she wore when she got engaged to Prince William in 2010

The 'Kate Effect' has been going strong since 2010 when the royal first became engaged to Prince William. At the photocall announcing the big news, Kate wowed in an ISSA blue wrap dress which became one of the most widely talked about dresses she has ever worn. The silk-jersey wrap dress sent royal fans into a frenzy, with the classy fit becoming a must-have for royal fans. The appearance led to an unexpected spike in demand and within hours of Kate's appearance, the dress was completely sold out.

Kate has sold out pretty much most items since then, from dresses, jeans, to bags and jewellery.