Loved Princess Kate's sold-out tropical floral dress? Me, too! So I went on the hunt for some lookalikes

I have been following royal style for a long time now, and honestly the Princess of Wales's Tory Burch tropical puff-sleeved dress has truly been living in my mind rent free. It’s such a perfect look that it comes to mind every summer!

Princess Kate’s breezy smocked midi, which she wore in 2022 during the Royal Tour of the Caribbean, is one of her best-ever looks imho. But unfortunately it has been long sold out and it doesn't look like the brand is going to re-stock or re-issue anytime soon.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales stepped out in a floral Tory Burch dress and statement earrinngs during a 2022 visit to Belize

Completing her fun outfit with bold blue statement earrings (I found a great pair of dupes on sale at Accessorize for £6 / $9) the British royal looked so comfortable and relaxed wearing it - and, incredibly, although she wore it two years ago, the tropical puff-sleeved dress look is still trending, proving it's a classic summer staple for seasons to come.

(Btw, if you love this style of dress, you'll also want to check out our edits of the best midi dresses and our favourite milkmaid style dresses inspired by Bridgerton.)

This look is so memorable that I needed to find some ways to re-create it. So I found lookalikes at Anthropologie, Amazon and more shops - and any one of these cute midis would give you that effortless vacation vibe.

You can also style it in so many ways - I loved Kate’s choice of bold blue statement earrings and wedges. But I can see myself in this look on holiday in strappy flat sandals, tassel earrings and a raffia bag. Or, I’d wear it on a hot summer day in the city, teaming it with white trainers and a crossbody bag.

Shop the lookalikes....

Anthropologie’s cool looks are always chic and the 100% cotton Somerset puff-sleeve maxi dress looks like a royal winner, too. The flattering bestseller features a smocked waist and pin tucked hem and the best part, it has pockets! It also comes in three different styles: purple floral, a pale pink version with contrast trim, and white with a pink and green floral pattern. I would love one of every colour. (Note that only the pale pink is available at Anthropologie US right now, but a great alternative is the Somerset Maxi Dress, which is nearly identical, but with a flutter sleeve.)

River Island always comes through with the hottest summer looks - and the Floral Puff Sleeve Swing Midi dress in blue, with a smocked back, is such a great dupe for the Tory Burch look. In fact RI have even styled it with wedge espadrilles, just like Kate! It’s made from a breathable cotton-linen-viscose blend, and has a square neckline and short puff sleeves just like the Princess’ look.

© Amazon Prettygarden Summer Puff Sleeve Floral Square Neck Smocked Boho Dress

£51.37 at Amazon UK

Raise your hand if you shop Amazon for your easy summer style! I found this dress that comes in a whole array of patterns and colours, from bright pink and red daisies to all-terrain plain black. All, though, have the puffed sleeves and smocking details that Kate's has.

Brazil-based Farm Rio is one of my favourite brands for summer - its prints are an instant dopamine boost, they’re always so gorgeous and vibrant. So I wasn’t surprised to find a looklike for Kate’s dress. The Blue Tile Dream Maxi Dress is a cotton dress with a beautiful floral tile print with a boho vibe, beaded buttons and a belt to elevate the look.

I don't know about you, but I'm now ready to add all of these dresses to basket!