Meghan Markle's head-turning mesh dress was a seriously risqué royal style choice

The Duchess of Sussex is no novice when it comes to statement dressing. Having been in the spotlight ever since her days as a Deal or no Deal suitcase girl, Meghan has learned to perfect her personal style - and it's clear to see that occasionwear is where she truly excels.

Rewind to 2019, when Prince Harry and Meghan were still very much part of the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess were invited to the London premiere of Disney's 'The Lion King', glittering on the ritzy 'yellow' carpet rolled out for fellow A-list attendees.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan and Harry made a dapper appearance at the premiere in 2019

Meghan rocked a breathtaking dress designed by New York-based designer, Jason Wu for the occasion. And her statement gown seriously rocked the sartorial boat where royal dress codes are concerned.

© Getty Meghan recived a hug from Beyoncé at the star-studded premiere

The Duchess epitomised class in the sleek, sophisticated gown which featured a daring semi-sheer panel and mesh sleeves. The all-black gown boasted a strapless satin bodice that cascaded into an A-line skirt.

Meghan swept her raven hair into a ballerina bun to accentuate her $2,450 dress, which she wore with Aquazzura heels and a satin Gucci clutch featuring a delicate butterfly clasp.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan wore glittering Aquazzura shoes

As a general rule, members of the royal family typically only wear black during a period of official mourning. This sombre dress code has been a tradition in European royal culture for centuries, reaching its peak during Queen Victoria's reign.

Following the death of her husband Prince Albert, the late monarch was plunged into a deep depression and continued to wear black for the rest of her life, influencing an era of sartorial darkness now associated with a mark of respect for loved ones who have passed.

While there is no official rule stating that royal ladies can't wear black outside of periods of mourning, it is extremely rare for them to do so. Meghan, however, often wore black for official engagements when she and Harry were still working royals, turning a blind eye to said restrictive royal fashion guidelines.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan wore a divine all-black look

The move was no doubt a conscious choice by the mother-of-two, who likely chose a monochrome wardrobe so that she could avoid standing out and directing attention away from her and onto the cause at hand when she was attending engagements.