We've spotted the best lookalike of Meghan Markle's iconic jumpsuit - it's so affordable

Meghan Markle has had some pretty standout looks when it comes to her outfits over the years and it's so hard to pick a favourite. Her style is just so chic and fuss-free. The mother-of-two loves clean lines and modern pieces that will last.

She is the jumpsuit and playsuit Queen, and one of our favourites was the stunning Gabriela Hearst number she wore back in 2022. Meghan was snapped accompanying her husband Prince Harry, leaving New York's Tribeca's Locanda Verde restaurant and set flashbulbs popping in the black and white design.

Known as the 'Vicky Jumpsuit' in Silk Wool, it costs over £4,000 and you can still purchase it today. The black strapless getup featured a white trim at the top with a double knot detail at the back. It was previously worn by actress Scarlett Johansson and is a total show-stopper.

Now, if you don't happen to have a spare £4k in your pocket (who does?!) we think you may like this near-identical number by Club L London. I know people tend to say these finds 'look exactly like it' but we think you will agree, this really does.

Known as the 'Paxton', this number is also strapless and is cut in a similar, tailored shape, made with expensive-looking premium crepe. It also features the Duchess' favourite, flattering bardot neckline and is enhanced with twisted detailing. The only real difference is the length; the Club L version is of the cropped variety, but we think that makes it a little more wearable.

Meghan Markle's jumpsuit from 2019 is by Gabriela Hearst

How to style

I would style this with nude strappy sandals and a gold metallic clutch bag, with some bold gold earrings. I would also wear my hair up off my face so it doesn't interfere with that show-stopping neckline.

Wear to

This isn't a casual number - you would wear this to create a bit of a stir, so I would suggest a black tie event or an extra special dinner. It's a keepsake piece.