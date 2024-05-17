6 times Meghan Markle dressed exactly like Princess Diana

Last week, during a trip to Nigeria, the Duchess of Sussex wore a preppy outfit that really looked exactly like a look Princess Diana had worn back in 1994. It got us thinking, some of their outfits are very similar.

Diana was famed for her classically tailored look, but she did enjoy colour and sparkle from time to time, as does Meghan.

We delved into the archive and we think you will be pretty impressed with what we have found. Royal style twins comes to mind!

1/ 6 © Getty White jeans and loafers We are kicking off with Meghan leaving Nigeria. Snapped at the airport, the royal donned an olive green blazer, a knitted jumper, her favourite Frame white jeans and she teamed the lot with a swish pair of YSL loafers, which as you can see, are pretty much exactly like Diana's. The late Princess loved white jeans, and this entire look is uncanny!



2/ 6 Red and strappy Next up, it's all about the straps. Diana was pictured wearing a red dress designed by Catherine Walker during a dinner in her honour in Argentina in 1995. In 2021, Meghan lit up the red carpet in New York City with Harry, wearing a show-stopping, fire-engine red gown by Carolina Herrera and slingback heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

3/ 6 © Getty A bit of all white In 1995, Diana totally floored us all in this ultra-modern and timeless white Versace sleeveless dress. Doesn't she look sensational? She added pearls and of course, her Lady Dior bag, designed in her honour by Christian Dior. Meghan visited Australia in 2018, wearing a dress that almost mirrors Diana's; it has the same neckline, form-fitting cut and was sleeveless. The only real difference is the hem - Diana went shorter!

4/ 6 © Getty Sequin Queens Diana rocked a totally dazzling sea green sequined dress in 1990, designed by her favourite designer, Catherine Walker, with an emerald and diamond choker. in 2019, Meghan was pregnant with her son, Prince Archie, and was pictured watching a Cirque du Soleil performance wearing a similar glittering frock by Roland Mouret.



5/ 6 Greensleeves Princess Diana was a dream in green whilst visiting Bristol during her pregnancy with Prince William. She cosied up in a dark green and black design by Bellville Sassoon and a hat designed by milliner, John Boyd. Meghan, also pregnant, rocked a very similar set in 2019, with contrasting black detail, just like Diana's.