Meghan Markle steals the show in gorgeous gown for first public appearance in two months

On Thursday evening, the Duke of Sussex attended the ESPYs, where he received the Pat Tillman Award. This was awarded by sports channel ESPN and it was a special moment for the royal.

Meghan Markle was there to support her husband and looked incredible wearing a gorgeous cream silk gown with an elegant halterneck. The mother-of-two turned heads with her beauty; rocking a sleek updo and her makeup was flawless and glowing.

Harry was recognised for founding the Invictus Games ten years ago to support injured and sick servicemen and women – both on active duty and veterans – who are navigating physical and invisible injuries.

Host Serena Williams - a close friend of Meghan's - gave a shout-out to the couple saying: "Prince Harry and Meghan are here. Let's give it up for them."

"But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight," she joked.

Ahead of the ceremony, ESPN vice-president of production Kate Jackson said: "It's our privilege to recognise three incredible individuals – Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry.

"These honourees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalised and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we're thrilled to celebrate them at the 2024 ESPYs."

Meghan and Harry were caught on camera laughing at Serena's jokes

ESPN said Harry is being honoured for his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport". The Pat Tillman Award for Service is named after former NFL player and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

© ESPN Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2024 ESPYs

Meghan's last public appearance

We last publicly saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex together back in May during their three-day tour of Nigeria. As always, Meghan looked so chic in a series of show-stopping looks that cemented her place amongst her fellow stylish royals.

One of our favourite looks from that period was the look she stepped out with on day three.

© Getty Meghan teamed her Caroline Herrera shirt with a traditional Nigerian skirt she had been presented as a gift

Harry and Meghan arrived at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School in Lagos, and the mother-of-two wowed onlookers in a crisp white shirt from Carolina Herrera, a pair of Burberry heels, and a beautiful wrap skirt made from traditional Nigerian Aso-Oke fabric.

The skirt was given to the former Suits star as a gift from the Nigerian Diaspora Commission the previous day, and Meghan was quick to incorporate the striking number into her wardrobe.