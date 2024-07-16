Game, Set, Fashion: How sporting events became fashion's most unexpected runway

This year, I attended my first Wimbledon. Aside from the world-class tennis and aesthetic punnets of strawberries and cream, what got me most excited was the effort so many had put into their outfits.

Immaculate tennis whites, pleated skirts, optic-yellow dresses and dapper tailoring could be seen at every corner of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. When did an invite to a Grand Slam tournament become so chic?

© Neil Mockford Leomie Anderson channells ball girl chic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Unlike Royal Ascot, where failing to dress appropriately for your enclosure's dress code will see you turned away at the gates, sporting events like Wimbledon, the Grand Prix, and - as this year's glamorous England WAGs have proved - the Euros, seem to have developed their own unspoken style guide.

Holly Ramsay serving grid girl energy at the Formula 1 View post on Instagram

"These events blend sport, society, and style, creating a perfect stage for high fashion," designer Amanda Wakeley, who formerly dressed Princess Diana, tells HELLO!.

"Ultimately, they’re social gatherings. This is always where fashion becomes a language of style and personal expression. The charm lies in the mix of tradition and modernity - where the timeless traditions of these events meet contemporary trends."

Royalty has turned sports into a sartorial spectacle

There's no denying the impeccable style of royal women over generations has significantly influenced the fashion consciousness at sporting events.

I saw first hand how the Princess of Wales' unforgettable 'tennis ball green' Self-Portrait dress worn to the Wimbledon championships in 2023 had influenced a wave of impeccably dressed ladies in SW19 this year.

I equate the impact that dress had on tennis to the first time Kate Moss wore Wellington boots to Glastonbury; if Wimbledon wasn't a place to see and be seen before, it definitely is now.

© Getty Princess Kate's tennis-ball green bouclé dress worn at Wimbledon 2023

"Kate's elegant yet contemporary looks at sporting events set a standard, inspiring attendees to elevate their fashion game," says Amanda.

"Royals have a way of blending tradition with modern trends, making their fashion choices both aspirational and accessible. Their influence undoubtedly paves the way for these events to become fashionable affairs, and particularly in recent years, royals have become fashion icons and it allows us to embrace both the sport and the spectacle."

© Karwai Tang Tennis whites: An aptly dressed Princess Catherine reigns supreme in the style stakes at Wimbledon in 2019

The influence of sports on fashion

Agus Panzoni, Depop's trends expert, added weight to the debate by highlighting the impact sporting events have on fashion trends seeing an uptick on the pre-loved fashion resale app.

"Searches on Depop for 'tennis skorts' are up +122% since the start of the year, and brands like Slazenger have also shot up by +119%," she explains.

© Getty Zendaya's tennis-inspired looks for the "Challengers" press tour put her in a league of her own

"Sometimes fashion can eclipse the sporting event itself," adds Agus. "The spectacle of the best-dressed VIPs in the Royal Box, who they are with and what they are wearing, will often dominate the headlines the next day rather than the action on-court.

"In addition, film and television has played a huge role in connecting sport and fashion. With recent movies such as Zendaya’s film Challengers to Hollywood flick The Bikeriders and next year’s F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, we will continue to see more obscure sporting events incorporated into fashion."

© Bradley Collyer - PA Images Tolami Benson, partner of Bukayo Saka, was declared best dressed at the Euros by style watchers and football fans

It's clear that sporting events have become a place for attendees to take risks with their fashion, as Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson proved with her football-inspired corset worn to the Euros final.

Dressed to perfection, Tolami enlisted the help of fashion designer Hattie Crowther to stitch her UEFA European Football Championship Final look. The one-of-a-kind piece even featured the number 87, Saka’s number for Arsenal during the 2018/2019 season.

© Instagram Hattie Crowther stitched Tolami's bespoke England corset

Personally speaking, I take great pleasure in dressing up for the occasion of attending a sporting event. I enjoy it so much because it provides the perfect occasion to experiment with style in a way you wouldn't do every day.

At Wimbledon this year, I paid homage to the iconic strawberry, wearing a pre-loved berry-red waistcoat and suit trousers with an oversized clotted-cream hued scrunchie.

Would it gain me access to the Royal Box? Perhaps not. But at least I could say I served on Centre Court.