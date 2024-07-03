Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's secret nod to bridal designer in chic Wimbledon look
Meghan Markle x3 on tennis court backdrop© Getty

Prince Harry's wife enjoyed the tennis alongside her sister-in-law Princess Kate

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle's impeccable sense of style will be missed at this year's Wimbledon. However, royal fans can look back and enjoy the best fashion moments from when the Duchess of Sussex attended the 2019 tennis championships. 

On day twelve, Prince Harry's wife, 42, was spotted alongside her sister-in-law the Princess of Wales, as well as Pippa Middleton where she nailed tennis day chic. 

Kate, Meghan and Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon 2019© Getty
Kate, Meghan and Pippa in the royal box at Wimbledon

Her look was not only aesthetically stunning but also paid a subtle tribute to her wedding dress designer.

Meghan and Kate walking through stands at Wimbledon© Getty
Meghan wore a Givenchy shirt

The Duchess was spotted in the Royal Box on the Centre Court wearing a Hugo Boss pleated skirt with an elasticated waistband and an abstract design in hues of blue.

Meghan markle smiling in crisp white shirt© Getty
Meghan's crisp white shirt was a nod to her bridal look

The former Suits star also wore a white shirt made by Givenchy - the same high-end brand that made her custom bridal gown from the year prior.

Meghan wore her raven locks in a chic slicked ponytail and carried a cream micro bag to round off the look.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon© Karwai Tang
Meghan tucked her white shirt into a pleated designer skirt

Meghan's wedding gown

Meghan Markle wears Clare Waight Keller to marry Prince Harry in 2018© WPA Pool
Meghan Markle wore a Clare Waight Keller to marry Prince Harry in 2018

The mother-of-two's bridal gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. It featured an unexpected bateau neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a train with built-in triple silk organza underskirt.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)© Jane Barlow - PA Images
Meghan's dress featured boat neckline

Clare also designed the royal veil which was five metres long and featured embroidered with individual flowers representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

Harry and Meghan leave chapel after wedding© Getty
Meghan's dress was a stunning Givenchy number

A statement released by Kensington Palace at the time revealed that the designer had worked with the royal bride-to-be to create a custom gown which exuded a "timeless minimal elegance."

Meghan's bridal reception gown

Meghan Markle wears a white halter neck gown at her 2018 with Prince Harry© WPA Pool
The Duchess of Sussex wore a white halter neck gown as she and Prince Harry left Windsor Castle

The newlywed went on to slip into a second gown for her evening reception at St George's Hall in Windsor, moving away from Givenchy in favour of British name Stella McCartney. The floor-grazing backless number was teamed with a pair of Aquazurra heels with blue soles.

Meghan's Wimbledon wardrobe

Aside from Meghan's Givenchy shirt moment, the former actress has been spotted in three fabulous Wimbledon looks.

Meghan markle walking down stairs in jeans© Getty
Meghan wore an unexpected pair of jeans

Earlier in the tournament, the Duchess stepped out in support of her close pal, Serena Williams. Meghan looked all smiles in a comparatively relaxed look. She donned a pair of dark blue skinny jeans with black heels and black stilettos. 

Meghan at Wimbledon with her friends Genevieve and Lindsay in 2019© Getty
Meghan at Wimbledon with her friends Genevieve and Lindsay in 2019

Prince William's sister-in-law dressed up her look with a white linen pinstripe blazer by L'Agence and black sunnies.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships© Getty
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships

In 2018, Meghan was seen with Kate wearing a blue and white striped shirt with white wide-leg trousers just months after she married Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 04, 2016 © Getty
Meghan Markle and Cressida Bonas sat near one another at Wimbledon in 2016

Flashback to 2016 and you'll find an unmarried Meghan Markle on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a slouchy black wrap dress with tan gladiator sandals and a matching bag.

Meghan in a white shirt at Wimbledon in 2016© Getty
Meghan first wore a white shirt to Wimbledon in 2016

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle goes makeup-free in bonding moment with independent son Prince Archie 

She was also seen earlier in the tournament in an all-white ensemble with a straw hat.

