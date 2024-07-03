Meghan Markle's secret nod to bridal designer in chic Wimbledon look

Meghan Markle's impeccable sense of style will be missed at this year's Wimbledon. However, royal fans can look back and enjoy the best fashion moments from when the Duchess of Sussex attended the 2019 tennis championships.

On day twelve, Prince Harry's wife, 42, was spotted alongside her sister-in-law the Princess of Wales, as well as Pippa Middleton where she nailed tennis day chic.

© Getty Kate, Meghan and Pippa in the royal box at Wimbledon

Her look was not only aesthetically stunning but also paid a subtle tribute to her wedding dress designer.

© Getty Meghan wore a Givenchy shirt

The Duchess was spotted in the Royal Box on the Centre Court wearing a Hugo Boss pleated skirt with an elasticated waistband and an abstract design in hues of blue.

© Getty Meghan's crisp white shirt was a nod to her bridal look

The former Suits star also wore a white shirt made by Givenchy - the same high-end brand that made her custom bridal gown from the year prior.



Meghan wore her raven locks in a chic slicked ponytail and carried a cream micro bag to round off the look.

© Karwai Tang Meghan tucked her white shirt into a pleated designer skirt

Meghan's wedding gown

© WPA Pool Meghan Markle wore a Clare Waight Keller to marry Prince Harry in 2018

The mother-of-two's bridal gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. It featured an unexpected bateau neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a train with built-in triple silk organza underskirt.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images Meghan's dress featured boat neckline

Clare also designed the royal veil which was five metres long and featured embroidered with individual flowers representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

© Getty Meghan's dress was a stunning Givenchy number

A statement released by Kensington Palace at the time revealed that the designer had worked with the royal bride-to-be to create a custom gown which exuded a "timeless minimal elegance."

Meghan's bridal reception gown

© WPA Pool The Duchess of Sussex wore a white halter neck gown as she and Prince Harry left Windsor Castle

The newlywed went on to slip into a second gown for her evening reception at St George's Hall in Windsor, moving away from Givenchy in favour of British name Stella McCartney. The floor-grazing backless number was teamed with a pair of Aquazurra heels with blue soles.

Meghan's Wimbledon wardrobe

Aside from Meghan's Givenchy shirt moment, the former actress has been spotted in three fabulous Wimbledon looks.

© Getty Meghan wore an unexpected pair of jeans

Earlier in the tournament, the Duchess stepped out in support of her close pal, Serena Williams. Meghan looked all smiles in a comparatively relaxed look. She donned a pair of dark blue skinny jeans with black heels and black stilettos.

© Getty Meghan at Wimbledon with her friends Genevieve and Lindsay in 2019

Prince William's sister-in-law dressed up her look with a white linen pinstripe blazer by L'Agence and black sunnies.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships

In 2018, Meghan was seen with Kate wearing a blue and white striped shirt with white wide-leg trousers just months after she married Prince Harry.

© Getty Meghan Markle and Cressida Bonas sat near one another at Wimbledon in 2016

Flashback to 2016 and you'll find an unmarried Meghan Markle on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a slouchy black wrap dress with tan gladiator sandals and a matching bag.

© Getty Meghan first wore a white shirt to Wimbledon in 2016

She was also seen earlier in the tournament in an all-white ensemble with a straw hat.