Meghan Markle's secret nod to bridal designer in chic Wimbledon look

Meghan Markle's impeccable sense of style will be missed at this year's Wimbledon. However, royal fans can look back and enjoy the best fashion moments from when the Duchess of Sussex attended the 2019 tennis championships.
On day twelve, Prince Harry's wife, 42, was spotted alongside her sister-in-law the Princess of Wales, as well as Pippa Middleton where she nailed tennis day chic.
Her look was not only aesthetically stunning but also paid a subtle tribute to her wedding dress designer.
The Duchess was spotted in the Royal Box on the Centre Court wearing a Hugo Boss pleated skirt with an elasticated waistband and an abstract design in hues of blue.
The former Suits star also wore a white shirt made by Givenchy - the same high-end brand that made her custom bridal gown from the year prior.
Meghan wore her raven locks in a chic slicked ponytail and carried a cream micro bag to round off the look.
Meghan's wedding gown
The mother-of-two's bridal gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. It featured an unexpected bateau neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a train with built-in triple silk organza underskirt.
Clare also designed the royal veil which was five metres long and featured embroidered with individual flowers representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.
A statement released by Kensington Palace at the time revealed that the designer had worked with the royal bride-to-be to create a custom gown which exuded a "timeless minimal elegance."
Meghan's bridal reception gown
The newlywed went on to slip into a second gown for her evening reception at St George's Hall in Windsor, moving away from Givenchy in favour of British name Stella McCartney. The floor-grazing backless number was teamed with a pair of Aquazurra heels with blue soles.
Meghan's Wimbledon wardrobe
Aside from Meghan's Givenchy shirt moment, the former actress has been spotted in three fabulous Wimbledon looks.
Earlier in the tournament, the Duchess stepped out in support of her close pal, Serena Williams. Meghan looked all smiles in a comparatively relaxed look. She donned a pair of dark blue skinny jeans with black heels and black stilettos.
Prince William's sister-in-law dressed up her look with a white linen pinstripe blazer by L'Agence and black sunnies.
In 2018, Meghan was seen with Kate wearing a blue and white striped shirt with white wide-leg trousers just months after she married Prince Harry.
Flashback to 2016 and you'll find an unmarried Meghan Markle on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a slouchy black wrap dress with tan gladiator sandals and a matching bag.
She was also seen earlier in the tournament in an all-white ensemble with a straw hat.